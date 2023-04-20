class

When Chiara Tornabene, a teacher at New Oxford High School, was sworn in as a US citizen, her students treated her to a party celebrating her birthday and citizenship. (Submitted Photo)

A New Oxford High School (NOHS) teacher did not cry at the swearing-in ceremony as a new United States citizen, but her emotions ran high when seeing her students who helped her prepare for the U.S. citizenship test.

“I cried when I saw how excited my students were for me,” said Chiara Tornabene, a physical science, earth science, and chemistry teacher. “As a new teacher, you are doubting yourself all the time. To see them react in that way, it was just amazing.”

