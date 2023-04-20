A New Oxford High School (NOHS) teacher did not cry at the swearing-in ceremony as a new United States citizen, but her emotions ran high when seeing her students who helped her prepare for the U.S. citizenship test.
“I cried when I saw how excited my students were for me,” said Chiara Tornabene, a physical science, earth science, and chemistry teacher. “As a new teacher, you are doubting yourself all the time. To see them react in that way, it was just amazing.”
Decorating with red, white, and blue, Tornabene’s students threw her a birthday and citizenship party the day after she passed the test in November. The party included hot dogs, apple pie and soda, in addition to the top 10 all-time American favorite songs being played. Paula Carpenter, who co-teaches the physical science class, assisted with the party, Tornabene said.
“I was completely surprised,” she said. “I thought they’d cheer me on as I came in the classroom or say, ‘Happy Birthday.’ I did not expect a party. That was better than the swearing-in ceremony.”
Born in Modena, Italy, Tornabene moved to the U.S. at 15 years old along with her family since her father was attending the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle to become a diplomat. Her father later became the military attaché at the Italian Embassy in Washington, D.C., where he served as a liaison for any Italian military for the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, she said.
After graduating from Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Tornabene went to the University of Mary Washington in Virginia and then the University of Texas for graduate school. She had planned to pursue her doctorate, but decided to move to York with her fiancée and obtain her Pennsylvania certification to become a teacher, she said.
Now in her second year at NOHS, Tornabene enlisted the help of her students and Katie Gingerich, a NOHS government teacher. She took one of the sample citizenship tests that are part of Gingerich’s class.
Tornabene’s students would ask questions from the tests to help her prepare.
“I wasn’t expecting them to get as involved in the process as they were,” she said.
As part of the process, Tornabene said she received a list of 100 possible questions that could include the 10 asked on the test. The questions varied from who the first president was to naming a state representative for the area in which you live.
“Some questions could be more detailed than others,” she said. “They asked me more general questions.”
Due to COVID precautions, Tornabene’s husband Reed Pannell could not be in the room for the swearing-in ceremony in December in Philadelphia.
Tornabene never thought she would become a U.S. citizen since her plan was always to return to Italy, until she met her husband, she said.
Her reason for applying to become a U.S. citizen after 15 years here was prompted by an experience in the customs line when entering Europe to visit family in spring 2021.
“My daughters are U.S. citizens because they were born here,” she said. “I guess they don’t look like me. They didn’t believe they were my daughters. It was kind of a sign I should apply, so I can go through the same customs line as my daughters.”
