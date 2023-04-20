Gettysburg Area School District Board members approved an impromptu motion requesting administration bring back a proposed budget with no tax increase for consideration at the next meeting, on May 1.

Following the 2023-24 budget presentation, school board Vice President Michael Dickerson said he would like to see administrators bring back a proposed budget without a tax increase and show what would need to be cut for it to happen.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.