Gettysburg Area School District Board members approved an impromptu motion requesting administration bring back a proposed budget with no tax increase for consideration at the next meeting, on May 1.
Following the 2023-24 budget presentation, school board Vice President Michael Dickerson said he would like to see administrators bring back a proposed budget without a tax increase and show what would need to be cut for it to happen.
The motion was not on the agenda and was made toward the end of the meeting.
“I really would like to see what you can do, and I think it is something that is attainable,” Dickerson said.
Going into his fourth budget cycle, Dickerson said he has witnessed administration do “some pretty amazing things in terms of looking at the budget and trimming.”
School board member Al Moyer, who seconded the motion, suggested including administration’s recommendation to have side-by-side comparisons.
“I think it would be a good activity for us to study,” Moyer said.
Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Superintendent Jason Perrin said administration could present a comparison closer to the final budget adoption, but for the May 1 meeting, they would bring a zero-tax increase as an action item for the proposed budget.
GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen presented a 2023-24 draft budget on Monday night without a tax increase.
The budget showed $72.2 million in revenues and $73.9 million in expenses with a $1 million shortfall, according to Wallen.
GASD revenues included $47.2 million in local sources, $21.1 million in state sources, and $979,000 in federal sources, Wallen said.
In expenses, salaries and wages were $25.8 million, while employee benefits were $18.9 million, according to Wallen.
“This budget doesn’t include any kind of requests for new positions or anything like that,” Perrin said. “It really is a maintenance budget.”
The $1 million gap is from health insurance and transportation costs, said Perrin.
Earlier this month, Wallen presented budget variables showing an approximate $3 million hike in costs for next year. Most of the increase came from a $1.1 million spike in medical insurance and the health savings account and a $658,000 jump in transportation, she said.
Perrin said GASD is planning to reduce some of the gap by utilizing $1.5 million of the unassigned fund balance that is anticipated to be left over from this year, calling it “double counting.”
In January, GASD school board members adopted a resolution, stating if a tax hike is necessary, it will not go beyond the 4.8 percent index for tax increases next year.
The next steps entail voting on a proposed budget at the board’s May 1 meeting, holding a public hearing on the proposed budget at the May 15 meeting, and adopting a final budget at the June 5 meeting, said Wallen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.