Singing together

Students participate in the “Sing Together” summer program offfered by the Gettysburg Children’s Choir, a 2022 STAR (Serving the Arts Regionally) grant recipient. The Adams County Arts Council is accepting applications for 2023 grants until Nov. 4. (Submitted photo)

The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) has opened applications for its 24th STAR (Serving the Arts Regionally) Grant program.

Applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered to ACAC’s center at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, no later than Nov. 4, with award letters to be sent in January, according to a news release.

 

