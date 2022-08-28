The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) has opened applications for its 24th STAR (Serving the Arts Regionally) Grant program.
Applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered to ACAC’s center at 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, no later than Nov. 4, with award letters to be sent in January, according to a news release.
Since 1998, the program has awarded more than $291,000 and has served more than 291,900 people with a wealth of arts programs, according to ACAC’s website, www.adamsarts.org.
As administrator of the program, ACAC’s role is “to make applications available to Adams County non-profits, schools, and artists; collect grant applications; identify and recruit community members to serve as panelists to read and rank grants according to application specifications; send award letters and contracts; mail checks to successful applicants; collect final project reports; and report to our funders,” according to the website.
Eligibility and restriction guidelines can be found on the application instructions, according to the release.
Information is available from Outreach and Events Coordinator at Kylie Stone at events@adamsarts.org or 717- 334-5006.
Funding for the program is from the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, the Adams County Commissioners, and the Borough of Gettysburg.
