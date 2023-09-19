All sitting Adams County Court of Common Pleas judges have recused themselves from handling the Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS) criminal cases.
Two current ACCYS employees and one former staffer have been accused of failing in their duties of care to 15-month-old Iris Mummert, who died May 31, 2020, according to officials.
Clarissa Kiessling, 44, of Hanover, Sherri DePasqua, 46, of Dillsburg, and Steven Murphy, 63, of Dillsburg, were each charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, a first-degree felony.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George entered an order last week, directing the district court administrator “to refer this matter to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts for assignment of a Common Pleas Judge.”
The reason for the recusal cited Rule 2.11 of the Code of Judicial Conduct, which the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts notes judges may disqualify themselves if their “impartiality might be reasonably questioned.” The order did not note a specific reason for recusal.
George indicated the defendants’ arraignments, set for Oct. 16, may be continued if a judge is not assigned prior to that date.
All future court dates will “be established by the assigned judge,” per the order.
The order was filed a day after the defendants waived their preliminary hearings last week.
Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett indicated “a waiver of the preliminary hearing is an acknowledgement that there is sufficient evidence to sustain a conviction at trial, if accepted by the jury.”
“All three defendants don’t believe anything they did was wrong,” said DePasqua’s defense attorney Jerry Russo of Tucker Arensberg Attorneys. “I look forward to the day the jury hears all the evidence.”
Russo and Murphy’s attorney, Korey Leslie, said their clients plan to enter not guilty pleas at their formal arraignments.
A statewide grand jury conducted an investigation based on allegations that ACCYS employees “violated the Pennsylvania Crimes Code when they minimized and ignored multiple concerns” expressed by foster parents and various service providers about the victim’s mother and her ability to safely care for her children, according to Sinnett.
The investigating grand jury found the three defendants were “directly or indirectly involved” with the victim’s case through their ACCYS roles and recommended they face the endangering the welfare of children charges, according to the presentment.
Following the grand jury presentment, Leslie said they “saw more value in reserving cross examination” until they have the opportunity to receive the evidence including the grand jury testimony.
Murphy is no longer employed at ACCYS as of July 14.
Kiessling and DePasqua have been placed on paid administrative leave, “pending the outcome of criminal proceedings” and an internal investigation, according to county officials. Kiessling’s salary is $61,900, while DePasqua makes $82,080, according to officials.
Murphy was an ACCYS caseworker, while Kiessling was a supervisor of Murphy and DePasqua, assistant administrator of ACCYS, according to officials.
Felisha Lynn Ellis, now 29, formerly of Gardners, was accused of causing the death of her daughter, Iris, after telling authorities she “shook the baby repeatedly” on May 29, 2020, according to a state police release.
Ellis pleaded guilty to murder in the third degree in October 2021 and was sentenced to serve 12 to 30 years in state prison, according to a criminal docket.
On May 21, 2020, ACCYS received a general protective services referral from ChildLine indicating Ellis “became intoxicated” and “belligerent” at a party with the children and Mummert on May 16, 2020, according to the presentment.
A caseworker working after-hours responded to Ellis’s residence on May 21, 2020, but did not find any alcohol during the unannounced visit, according to the presentment. Ellis denied the allegations from the report and the children seemed safe, so she was not drug-tested at the visit, the presentment reads.
In listing “several action items to be taken in response to the referral,” DePasqua allegedly did not request “an immediate random drug screen of Ellis” or direct Kiessling or Murphy “to report the referral or the May 16, 2020 incident to the court at the review hearing scheduled to occur on May 22, 2020,” according to the presentment.
The three defendants attended the review hearing and allegedly “failed to advise the court” of the ChildLine referral as well as “request the court to order an immediate random drug/alcohol screening for Ellis,” the presentment reads.
“As a result, the children remained in the physical custody of Ellis and Mummert after the hearing, with legal custody retained by ACCYS,” according to the presentment.
Just seven days later, Ellis “intentionally and maliciously shook and inflicted multiple blunt force trauma injuries” to Iris, according to the presentment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.