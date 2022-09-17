A Bermudian Springs School District Board member expressed concerns at a recent meeting on topics such as sexual harassment and gender identities being discussed at the middle school level through a social and emotional learning (SEL) resource known as Second Step.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) defines SEL as “the process of learning and applying the skills of self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making,” Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers said during a presentation at the board’s Monday caucus meeting.
Second Step is a resource used for kindergarten through eighth grade at Bermudian “that provides systematic SEL instruction to all students,” according to Myers.
“I am fully aware that the minute you Google Second Step and critical race theory that it pops up as though Second Step is somehow hiding critical race theory,” Myers said. “The only thing that Second Step offers on their website are the anti-racism and anti-biased resources that are referenced in that first link when you do that Google search. These are not resources that we are utilizing within the district. They are not part of the Second Step program that we purchased.”
During the meeting, school board member Jennifer Goldhahn questioned why the district is talking about sexual harassment with seventh graders, and identities and gender identities at the eighth-grade level.
“This is the mindset that goes to psychology,” Goldhahn said. “Our teachers are not trained psychologists. I think it puts a lot of undue burden on our teachers to have to put forth these psychology-level concepts.”
Board President Michael Wool pointed to the violence happening in schools when a student brings in a gun, and the first thing people talk about is gun control and mental health.
“These discussions are important,” Wool said. “Is there a chance that it can go off the rails where none of us want it to go to? Absolutely.”
Goldhahn said that is what she doesn’t want to see happen and charged- some of the topics “shouldn’t be discussed.”
“This stuff came about because we had multiple suicides and suicide attempts in our district,” Wool said. “We don’t lose our kids to gun violence. We lose kids to killing themselves. It’s a big deal.”
Wool said he finds it “incredibly important” for students “to learn how to be very self-aware” of their abilities and limitations.
Myers noted that Second Step is not the “driver of the conversations.” Outside of the resource time, students are talking about these issues on a daily basis, according to Myers.
“The kids we are most worried about are not the ones we see the signs. The kids we are worried about are the kids who aren’t talking. This provides them that platform,” Myers said.
The goal of the program is “not to teach anything beyond it is OK to be different,” Myers said.
There should be an opt-out option for parents with the SEL component, said Goldhan.
There has always been an opt-out option for parents for any part of the curriculum, said Myers.
“Any parent has the option to opt out any part of any curriculum if there is a religious basis behind it,” Myers said. “That policy has been in place. I have referenced it. I’ve said it multiple times.”
Later in the meeting, Myers said board policy 105.2 outlines the process for parents to opt out their student from specific instruction due to religious beliefs.
The first step is to submit a written request with detailed instructions to the building principal, and then the building principal creates a plan for how the student is supervised during the excused time, said Myer.
However, the district is not required to give another type of instruction during that opt-out time, according to Myers.
“There are teachers who are fearful of losing this program because they have seen the benefits of it, and they know it works,” Myers said.
Goldhahn noted one of her concerns is that the district is “watering down” academics because of SEL and intervention groups.
“No one is watering down academics” with SEL and intervention groups, Myers said, noting it is embedded and targeted.
Students may go into an intervention group if they are struggling with a specific social skill, but it is targeted when they are pulled from academics and done in conjunction with parental support, Myers said.
“We don’t just willy-nilly pull them from anything,” Myers said.
District Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said the goal is to be proactive, so there aren’t disruptions during classes.
Hotchkiss gave an example of students who may have parents going through a divorce and how that could impact their classroom behavior.
Students are “coming in with more needs than ever,” Hotchkiss said, noting that behavior and outbursts impact other students’ learning.
