A sandwich sale to benefit a community member with a serious medical condition is planned Saturday on Center Square in New Oxford.
The New Oxford High School FFA is hosting the event to assist the family of Zac Gorsuch, Conewago Valley School District Director of Safety and Communications Matthew Muller said.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies run out, meals are to be available for $8. Each is to include a Chick-fil-A sandwich, chips, and a drink, with all proceeds to be directed to the family.
Local fire police have agreed to help customers reach and leave the center of the square safely, Muller said.
FFA representatives and group sponsor Kristyn Cales attended recent New Oxford Borough Council meetings to work out details.
The council authorized the event contingent on proof of liability insurance through the school district.
The FFA group includes some 36 members, Muller said.
