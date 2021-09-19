Speeding, texting and driving under the influence caused a crash in Cumberland Township Sunday morning, according to Cumberland Township Police Department Sgt. Matthew Trostle.
Oneil O. Perry, 40, of Port Clinton, Pa. was traveling south on Route 15 at 9:24 a.m. when his 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage entered the median, crossed both lanes and landed in a wooded embankment, Trostle said.
