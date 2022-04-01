Waves of stormy weather rolled through Adams County Thursday.
The first band arrived about 3:20 p.m., while a severe thunderstorm watch was in effect through 10 p.m.
Emergency personnel were dispatched for wires down and other utility problems in locations including Guernsey Road in Butler Township, Howard Avenue in Gettysburg, Bullfrog Road in Freedom Township, Locust Lane in Oxford Township, Knoxlyn Road in Highland Township, and Taneytown Road in Mount Joy Township.
As of 4:15 p.m., 742 Met-Ed customers were without power in Adams County.
The biggest concentrations were 395 in East Berlin, 148 in Reading Township, and 117 in Highland Township, according to the Met-Ed website.
Other boroughs and townships with outages included Abbottstown, Butler, Cumberland, Fairfield, Freedom, Gettysburg, Hamilton, Hamiltonban, Huntington, Latimore, Menallen, and Straban.
At 4:20 p.m., Adams Electric Cooperative’s website listed 24 outages in the Carroll Valley area.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Adams County at 5:40 p.m. after a storm “was located over Chambersburg, moving northeast at 40 mph.”
At 6:25 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to deal with utility wires on fire at County Line and Bushey School roads in Latimore Township.
At 6:32 p.m., “severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rockville to Harrisburg to Shiremanstown to Boiling Springs to Aspers to Rouzerville, moving northeast at 65 mph,” according to the NWS.
