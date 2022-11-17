Adams County commissioners adopted the tentative 2023 budget Wednesday without a tax increase.
The $87.7 million county budget includes $70.3 million in the general fund, $14.3 million in special funds, $2.4 million in the hotel tax fund, and $700,000 in bridge funds, according to Melissa Devlin, director of the Adams County Office of Budget & Purchasing.
The 2023 budget with $71 million in revenues and $74.6 million in expenditures has a $3.5 million shortfall that will be come from approximately $27 million in reserves, officials said.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said he is most proud that the 2023 budget includes no tax increase and no cuts to services.
“There are no new positions for next year,” Phiel said. “There is a lot of collaboration and sacrifice that goes into this budget.”
The budget process started $12 million “in the red,” so county officials scaled it back by $8 million from the initial proposal, according to Commissioner Marty Qually.
Adams County Vice Chair Jim Martin pointed out the 2023 budget is only a 2 percent increase over the 2022 budget, not including the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The budget shows $13.1 million in expenses and $1.7 million in revenues for the prison; $10.5 million in expenses and $1.9 in revenues for court administration; $8.5 million in expenses and $1.1 million in revenues for the commissioners’ office; $3 million in expenses and $44.7 million in revenue for tax services; and $2.1 million in expenses and $777,200 in revenues for the planning department.
The key drivers of the budget make up 79 percent, including $31.1 million in wages and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA), $12.2 million in benefits, $10 million in ARPA projects, $6.5 million in debt service, $3.5 million in subsidy to special funds, $2.8 million in net transfers, $2.2 million in the hotel tax fund, and $1.1 million in agricultural preservation and green space, according to Devlin.
The budget shows areas of growth for expenses, including 42 percent in elections and voter registration, 19.3 percent in the controller’s office, 7.22 percent in 9-1-1 telecommunications, and 3.3 percent in court services, Devlin said. Areas of growth on the revenue side are recorded as 26 percent in the hotel tax fund and 2 percent in tax services, according to Devlin.
The $10 million ARPA breakdown was noted as $5 million in the community grants program, $3 million in the broadband project, $600,000 in municipal grants, $300,000 in fire and emergency medical services grants, $500,000 in agricultural preservation and park and recreation open space, and $600,000 in capital projects, Devlin said.
The $3.1 million proposed 2023 capital budget earmarks $940,000 for the Adams County Human Services Building solar panels, $750,000 for upgrades to prison electronics and controls, $361,000 for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) unit replacements at the prison, and $155,000 for computer-aided design hardware and software upgrades, according to Devlin.
In September, the reroofing project at the human services building at 525 Boyds School Road had faced “delays associated with the steel reinforcing work,” officials said. The county opted to have the whole roof incorporated into the proposal, which led to a significant increase, raising the total cost of the proposal to $1.8 million.
Following the budget presentation, Phiel stressed the importance of the collaboration among the finance governance team, which is made up of representatives from the budget and purchasing office, controller’s office, and treasurer’s office. Along with reviewing cashflow, the team examines financial policies to ensure they follow current mandates, according to officials.
Devlin also credited her budget and purchasing office team, Phil Swope, assistant director, and Todd Garrett, budget analyst II, for their assistance in preparing the county budget.
A copy of the 166-page budget is available on the homepage of the Adams County website at adamscounty.us or people can view a hard copy in the commissioners’ office during business hours at the Adams County Courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., Gettysburg.
