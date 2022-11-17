Adams County commissioners adopted the tentative 2023 budget Wednesday without a tax increase.

The $87.7 million county budget includes $70.3 million in the general fund, $14.3 million in special funds, $2.4 million in the hotel tax fund, and $700,000 in bridge funds, according to Melissa Devlin, director of the Adams County Office of Budget & Purchasing.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

