The Lodges greets Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit The Lodges at Gettysburg, Tuesday. Secret service agents and Biden staffers began setup earlier Tuesday.

 Adam Michael/Gettysburg Times

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke at The Lodges at Gettysburg Tuesday.

The event, held seven miles west of the center of town at 685 Camp Gettysburg Road, was closed to the public and limited to pool press only, a Biden representative said. The Gettysburg Times was not permitted to attend. The Times emailed the campaign twice since Friday and received no response.

