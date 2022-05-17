The Berlin Junction project in Oxford Township took another step forward.
Adams County commissioners recently approved an ordinance that would make the Berlin Junction Project in Oxford Township eligible for the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program.
J.F. Rohrbaugh Co. Inc., a wood pallet manufacturing business, and Bruce L. Jones Contractor Company, a wall panel manufacturer, plan to move to 299 Brickyard Road, officials said. The companies will add 20 manufacturing jobs to the local economy, Adams Economic Alliance President Robin Fitzpatrick said last month.
“This 92-acre tract of industrial-zoned land has a rich manufacturing history dating back to the late 1800s,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said. “Unfortunately, it was completely abandoned about 25 years ago after the brick manufacturers sold the site. The property has not been properly maintained since and has remained blighted for decades. We are happy to support the planned redevelopment efforts that will be able to commence as a result of the LERTA enactment.”
Properties meet the definition of “deteriorated” pursuant to the LERTA Act if they are characterized by any of the following conditions: “Unsafe, unsanitary and overcrowded buildings; vacant, overgrown and unsightly lots of ground; disproportionate number of delinquent tax properties, excessive land coverage, defective design or arrangement of buildings, street or lot layouts; economically and socially undesirable land uses,” according to a county release.
Commissioners approved Ordinance No. 2 of 2022 providing tax exemption for certain improvements to designated deteriorated areas pursuant to Pennsylvania Acts No. 42 of 1977 and 76 of 1977 at their May 4 meeting.
The ordinance, noted as applying to the Berlin Junction project, was advertised in the Gettysburg Times on April 22 and was consistent with Oxford Township and Conewago Valley School District approvals, according to the agenda documents.
Phiel noted they have “high hopes” this area will “become prolific in our county going forward.”
Several other manufacturing and distribution companies have also discussed opening facilities at the site, to be known as the Berlin Junction Manufacturing Center.
In 2018, Hanover-based ERY Properties purchased the former Alwine Brick Company site. Oxford Township supervisors are requiring ERY to improve roads, repair a railway junction on the land, and identify and fill mines believed to be located there, Fitzpatrick said.
A LERTA defers increased tax assessments that would be triggered by improvements made to the property, Fitzpatrick said. The deferred amount decreases each year for 10 years, Fitzpatrick said.
“At the time that ERY acquired the property, it was a blighted eye sore for the community, covered in dilapidated buildings, with piles of brick, blocks, and other debris,” Fitzpatrick said. “But the site has tremendous potential to be restored to productive economic use and we are committed to working with ERY and additional stakeholders to overcome the financial challenges associated with the redevelopment.”
Berlin Junction has a rich manufacturing history dating back to the late 1800s when it was established by the Alwine Brick Company. The Alwine family acquired the property in 1885, relocating its operations from a nearby plant in Paradise Township, York County.
The brickyard was strategically located at the junction of two rail lines, where it had access to a rail siding for the distribution of its manufactured products, as many as 40 million bricks annually, and mined material.
These operations continued until 1978 when the last Alwine family member retired and ownership of the company was transferred to the Glen-Gery Corporation, which continued to manufacture bricks, as well as concrete blocks, until it ceased operations in 1993. Ownership changed hands once again in 1999 and the site remained fallow for the following 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.