Fairfield Borough residents are encouraged to exercise caution as they fire up the grills for Fourth of July barbecues.
Considering the little rainfall this past month, borough council members at their meeting Tuesday decided to keep the burn ban in effect at least through July 5.
Residents may still use charcoal or gas grills, but recreational fires are prohibited, Secretary/Treasurer Susan Wagle said.
Regardless of the burn ban, fireworks that shoot into the air are prohibited in the borough. Wagle said the borough follows state regulations regarding fireworks. However, sparklers are permitted.
“Exercise extra caution due to the ongoing dryness in the area,” Wagle said.
The burn ban will be reconsidered when the council meets July 5.
In other business, the Fairfield Lions Club is saving the borough hundreds of dollars by volunteering to paint curbs.
About half a dozen club members began painting curbs yellow on Tuesday. Wagle said they continued Thursday and plan to meet again July 5. By next week, Wagle estimated they would be about two-thirds of the way done.
Most of the painting is taking place along Main Street.
The club members have been volunteering despite the warm weather, Wagle said, and clearing street gutters as they go.
She said the club approached the borough with the offer to help for free.
“It is a very generous service project,” Wagle said in an interview.
The borough has only one municipal employee, she said. Wagle estimated the Lions Club is saving the borough upwards of $700 in labor costs.
“It’s a lot of work,” Wagle said. “They are working their butts off.”
The council Tuesday recognized Carroll Valley Police Officer Seth Reed for saving a man’s life in Fairfield May 15. Reed found an elderly man unconscious on the ground next to a lawn mower at Monahan Funeral Home, police Chief Clifford Weikert said. Reed rendered first aid and called an ambulance, according to Weikert.
The council praised Reed for his efforts.
Also Tuesday, council President Patricia Smith said they are in the process of ordering 10 new chairs for the conference room, at about $250 apiece. The existing chairs are old and tattered.
Council Vice President Phyllis Gilbert said the historical society has been working on its bylaws and plans to adopt them at the society’s next meeting.
There will be a historical program on the Civil War and Fairfield on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at 108 W. Main St. Then on Oct. 19, there will be a program on the Adams County apple industry.
The council conditionally approved the Todd R. Reamer property final subdivision plan for 23-27 Centennial Street, pending satisfactory completion of items with the borough engineer’s review letter.
The Fairfield Borough Council will next meet July 5 at 9 a.m. and July 25 at 7 p.m.
