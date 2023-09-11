Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, in conjunction with Rise Against Hunger, will host a meal packaging event on Sunday, Sept. 17, 3-6 p.m.

“Last year we packaged over 17,500 meals to help combat global food insecurity. This year 150 people will gather to pack 25,000 individual meals to help mark Rise Against Hunger’s 25th year of operation, according to a release from Tom Kolmer, program director.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.