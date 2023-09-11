Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, in conjunction with Rise Against Hunger, will host a meal packaging event on Sunday, Sept. 17, 3-6 p.m.
“Last year we packaged over 17,500 meals to help combat global food insecurity. This year 150 people will gather to pack 25,000 individual meals to help mark Rise Against Hunger’s 25th year of operation, according to a release from Tom Kolmer, program director.
To make this happen, monetary donations are necessary to purchase the ingredients and community involvement is needed for three hours of fun, excitement, and purpose, according to the release.
“Everyone is invited to be part of the action,” the release reads.
“We look forward to seeing you at GPC,” the release reads.
For more information, please contact Kolmer at 717-634-0258, tomkolmer@gmail.com, or the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church at 717-334-1235.
