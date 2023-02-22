The cause of a large brush fire Monday at the Michaux State Forest target shooting range was under investigation, Buchanan Valley Fire Chief Mike Spielman said.
The “wind-driven” fire burned “at least five acres” near the range at 150 Birch Run Road in Franklin Township, he said.
Investigation by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry was under way, Spielman said. Activities at the shooting range were among the possibilities, he said.
Numerous fire companies were dispatched at 11:18 a.m. and remained for about four hours, Spielman said.
The Piney Mountain Strike Team remained for about two additional hours to deal with hot spots and take other measures, he said. The team includes members of several Cumberland County fire departments who have training and equipment specific to wildfires, Spielman said.
“Very steep” terrain posed a challenge for firefighters, he said.
“In some areas, you almost had to get down and crawl,” Spielman said.
“A large area of dry uncut grass from last year” burned behind the range’s backstop, and from there, the wind pushed the fire up a ridge, he said.
“A lot of the firefighting was done with rakes and leaf blowers,” but firefighters were also able to extend some 1,300 feet of hose, which helped contain the blaze, Spielman said. Firefighters drew water from a nearby reservoir, he said.
Conditions are dry due to a lack of snow so far this winter, which means materials on the ground can burn even after rainfall, he said.
In terms of wildfires, “it’s going to be a long spring and summer if we don’t get some snow,” Spielman said.
Approximately 30 firefighters and 10 emergency vehicles were present, he said.
Fire companies onsite included Buchanan Valley, Bendersville, Cashtown, Fayetteville, Mont Alto, and Vigilant of Shippensburg, and Bureau of Forestry personnel, Spielman said.
There were no injuries, he said.
