Blaze spreads from gun range

A brush fire spread Monday from the Michaux State Forest target shooting range on Birch Run Road in Franklin Township. The range’s fire-blackened backstop is near the center. (Photo Courtesy of Buchanan Valley Fire Chief Mike Spielman)

The cause of a large brush fire Monday at the Michaux State Forest target shooting range was under investigation, Buchanan Valley Fire Chief Mike Spielman said.

The “wind-driven” fire burned “at least five acres” near the range at 150 Birch Run Road in Franklin Township, he said.

 

