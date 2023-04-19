Three tax options were presented at the Bermudian Springs School Board caucus meeting last week.
Bermudian Springs Business Manager Justin Peart shared three tax options for the 2023-24 school year, including: no increase; a 2.8% increase; and a 5.6% increase, the Act 1 index.
“You can see where we stand now with these adjustments to the budget,” Peart said during the April 10 meeting.
If the board opted to move forward with the 5.6% tax increase, next year’s budget would still have a deficit of $1.4 million, according to Peart. A roughly $1.8 million deficit would result from a 2.8 percent tax increase, he said. No tax increase would result in a $2.2 million shortfall, he said.
Depending on which tax option is selected, the anticipated revenue for 2023-24 ranges from $32.7 million to $33.5 million, while expenditures sit at $35.6 million, according to Peart’s presentation.
In November, the school board adopted a resolution that any potential tax increase would not go beyond the 5.6% index calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. At the time, Peart said the vote did not lock the school board into any tax rate and just notes they will not go above 5.6%.
Peart emphasized that Pennsylvania School Code gives the school board the option “for a reduction in millage rate from the preliminary budget to the final budget, but not an increase.”
The preliminary budget must be available for review for 30 days before final adoption in June, according to Peart.
“The millage rate is not final for the 2023-24 school year until the adoption of the final budget in June,” Peart said.
Also at the meeting, Bermudian Springs Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers gave an overview of the comprehensive plan process and timeline.
The process split into three phases involves first establishing a stakeholder group including the nomination of two school board members to participate, Myers said, noting the rest of the members will be identified in May.
Board members Matthew Nelson and Jennifer Goldhahn were nominated at the April 11 board meeting to serve as representatives on the district’s comprehensive planning committee.
The second phase entails completing a needs assessment “using a structured process” during the summer and fall of 2023.
In the final phase, the committee is set to “create a plan of action to address the significant priorities to focus for improvement,” Myers said.
The action plan must sit for 28 days for public review, according to Myers.
“It has to be submitted by March 31, 2024, to the state for approval,” Myers said.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
