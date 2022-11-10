Waste Management (WM) has “cured” alleged service deficiencies that led to fines, according to a letter sent to the company by Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable.
Potential termination of Waste Management’s boroughwide service contract, mentioned as an option in a “notice of contract breach” sent to the company July 28, appears to be off the table.
“Gettysburg Borough appreciates WM’s efforts and looks forward to a continued and productive relationship for the remainder of this contract term,” Gable wrote in the letter.
“It is Gettysburg Borough’s assessment that service delivery by WM has substantially improved” during a 90-day “remedy period” ending this week, according to the letter.
That period began Aug. 11, the date of an invoice the borough sent WM listing 27 fines at $300 each, totaling $8,100
Twenty-five fines related to alleged failure to empty cans placed along streets for use by pedestrians. Other fines related to WM’s alleged “inability to provide effective customer service and providing inaccurate information to borough residents” and a claim WM began work before 7 a.m., in violation of both the contract and the borough’s noise ordinance.
In an Aug. 2 letter, a WM attorney disagreed the company was in breach of contract and cited “unavoidable bumps in the road experienced during the start of the Gettysburg contract” resulting from continuing industry-wide “challenges” posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another letter from WM, dated Aug. 18, included details of a “recovery plan” and a request that the borough “consider suspending enforcement of those penalties” while both sides “monitor” WM’s “compliance in the field.”
The borough rejected the suspension request in a letter dated Tuesday, Aug. 23.
In Monday’s letter, Gable wrote that Waste Management’s hauling operation in Greencastle “has cured the notifications provided, has paid any applicable fines, and is now within the standards of the service agreement.”
After receiving a wave of complaints when WM took over service April 1, the borough created an online form residents could use to report problems. Information gathered via the form could affect future contracts by providing evidence relevant to a bidder’s responsibility, council attorney Harold Eastman said at the time.
Under the three-year contract, with an option to renew for a fourth, the base rate for residents rose from the previous $18.19 per month to $22.55 per month, while former provider Waste Connections’ bid was $24.15, according to Gable.
