A Gettysburg man pleaded guilty Monday in Adams County Court to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence (DUI) and related charges stemming from the March 18, 2021, crash at Sheetz off York Road (U.S. Route 30) in Straban Township.
Michael Carter, 50, entered open guilty pleas to homicide by vehicle while DUI, accident resulting in death or injury, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, DUI of a controlled substance, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, according to court officials.
The plea was open without agreement on the sentence, so it is in the hands of the court at sentencing, court officials said. Sentencing proceedings are set for July 21 at 1:30 p.m.
Steven Walde, 70, of Arendtsville, was seriously injured when a pickup truck struck his SUV as he pumped gas at the Sheetz store at 30 Camp Letterman Drive about a mile east of Gettysburg. Walde was pronounced dead on May 4, 2021, at 1:41 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a release issued by York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Carter was originally slated for a nonjury trial in Adams County Court on Monday, court documents indicated.
“The important thing about this plea is that Mr. Carter did not plead to third-degree murder; he lacked the malice and hardness of heart that third-degree murder requires,” said Adams County Chief Public Defender Kristin Rice, who represents Carter. “However, at sentencing, he will speak to his complete acceptance of responsibility and sorrow for the unthinkable pain he has caused the Walde family.”
On March 18, 2021, Carter “accelerated across the parking lot” before the pickup he was driving hit a fuel pump and the side of the SUV, police said at the time.
Walde “was standing between his vehicle and another set of gas pump(s)” and “became entrapped” for about 40 minutes until extricated by firefighters and emergency medical personnel, police said when the incident occurred.
Emergency officials at the time said Walde was medicated intravenously to keep him calm and was transported to WellSpan York Trauma Center with blunt force injuries.
Walde underwent surgeries including a foot amputation, suffered 10 broken ribs and a lung injury, and was in a medically induced coma, his wife, Guadalupe Walde, previously said.
Guadalupe was “in the passenger seat and suffered moderate injury,” according to police. She was transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital with blunt force injuries, according to an emergency official.
Carter also was accused of fleeing on foot from the scene of the crash about 9:20 a.m. and was arrested less than two hours later on Pa. Route 116, according to police.
