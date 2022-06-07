A huge United States flag linked the past, present and future Monday as it was raised for the first time over the new World War II American Experience Museum and Education Center in Franklin Township.
On the 78th anniversary of D-Day, an audience of approximately 100, including several World War II veterans, looked on as the Adams County Allied Veterans Council Honor Guard hoisted the flag outside the new museum at Mummasburg and Crooked Creek roads.
The facility will provide a “meaningful and lasting” educational experience “for generations to come,” said the event’s keynote speaker, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Matz Jr., the former secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission.
In founding the facility, the Buck family has created “not just a museum” with a vast collection of World War II artifacts, but “a vibrant community” where veterans will share their stories, families will remember those who served, and young people will learn about the “selfless service” of the Greatest Generation, Matz said.
“The American spirit will be reignited” by the lessons of a time when people stood united in service to the nation, said Matz, a decorated combat veteran of who served in Korea, Vietnam, and Panama.
Matz praised the “shared love of history” and “commitment” of the Buck family, whom Matz said he first met during memorial observances at Normandy in France, where Allied troops landed in 1944.
As Matz learned of Frank, Loni, and Adam Buck’s plans, he said he was “in awe” and knew he wanted to be part of their vision.
The “best aspect” of working to make the museum a reality has been the “tremendous outreach” from people of all walks of life who want to help honor the sacrifices of veterans and the contributions of those who supported them on the home front, Adam Buck said.
He asked the World War II veterans in attendance to stand or raise their hands. The audience applauded them at length.
The flag measured 30 feet long and 20 feet high and streamed under a bright sun at the top of an 80-foot pole, Frank Buck said.
“I think they can see it all the way from Gettysburg,” some 3.5 miles to the southeast, Matz said. The flag will be lit appropriately to fly “in perpetuity” rather than being raised and lowered daily, he said.
Matz also said he and his wife, Linda, were proud to have donated one of the first granite pavers at the base of the flagpole in memory of three family members who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
The museum will need supporters and volunteers as it moves forward and potentially expands to include the Vietnam era, Matz said. Information is at visitww2.org.
A “soft opening” is planned June 18, with the museum to open fully this fall, perhaps in October, Frank Buck said.
Flanked by a pair of historic Sherman tanks, seven members of the Veterans Council honor guard fired three rifle volleys in memory of those who served in World War II.
Veterans Council Chaplain Dennis Weaver prayed “the supreme commander of us all” would bless the museum. Weaver said he was sure veterans looking down from above were “amazed” by the facility, and that the flag fluttered not on the wind, but on the “breath of every fallen hero.”
The band Redemption Road performed the national anthem and “God Bless America.”
Before the ceremony, witnesses said two World War II-era bombers happened to fly overhead, a B-24 Liberator and a B-29 Superfortress, both likely still in the area after an air show that ended Sunday in Reading.
A bald eagle was sighted as well.
After the event, audience members were invited into the museum for refreshments and a preview of some exhibits.
