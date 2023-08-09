The Gettysburg Area School District Board’s vote on whether to renew the contract for a girls’ tennis head coach ended in a deadlock Monday.
School board member Michelle Smyers requested removing “the head tennis coach from the human resources recommendation for fall coaching staff.”
Kenneth Hassinger, school board president, said the board would not entertain any questions on the topic “because it is a personnel matter.”
School board members only identified the coach by her title and not by name. The meeting agenda included an attachment for human resources recommendations, but it did not list the names of the 2023-24 fall athletic coaches.
On the district website, the girls’ tennis coach is listed as Sasha Yates. Yates said she identifies as a transwoman.
“At this time, I am going to have to decline comment on the meeting,” Yates said Tuesday.
The school board first voted to remove the head tennis coach from the recommendations in a 4-2 vote. Hassinger and school board member Tim Seigman were in the minority, while board Vice President Mike Dickerson abstained. School board members Ryan Morris and AmyBeth Hodges were absent from the meeting.
The board unanimously approved the human resources recommendations, including the fall athletic coaches’ list “minus the head tennis coach.”
Then the board voted on a motion to not renew the district’s contract with the head tennis coach.
“A vote ‘yes’ is to not renew,” Hassinger clarified with board members before the vote.
The deadlock vote was split 3-3 and Dickerson abstained a second time. Smyers and school board members Timon Linn and Al Moyer voted in favor of not renewing the contract, while Hassinger, Seigman, and school board member Jeremy Davis were opposed.
Board Solicitor Leigh Dalton said the motion did not pass and would go to another vote at the next school board meeting on Aug. 21.
Hassinger said he does not know where the other two board members who were absent from the meeting stand “on the personnel matter.”
“My hands are tied because I can’t publicly comment,” Hassinger said following the vote.
Hassinger agreed with Dalton that voting at the next meeting was “probably the best solution.”
Dickerson said Tuesday he could not “legally comment” on why he abstained from the votes due to it being “related to a personnel matter.”
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said Tuesday “using a generic descriptor like ‘head tennis coach’ really serves no purpose other than to obfuscate the issue for the public.”
“The board clearly knows the coach’s name and should list it on the agenda and use the name when speaking about the issue,” Melewsky said. “Some folks might not know who the head coach is, and for those people, the lack of a name interferes with their ability to understand and comment on the board’s actions.”
Melewsky also indicated the contract and the name of the coach are public record, “so there’s really no justification for their action.”
“Personnel issues do not require confidentiality, and in many cases, the law requires public access to personnel records like name, job title, salary, length of service, employment contract, record of termination or demotion, employment application, and more,” according to Melewsky.
Dalton claimed the district followed “a past practice of approving coach contracts in the manner as presented on the agenda” Monday, “which gave the public notice that the fall coaches were up for board approval and reasonably apprised the public of business that was or is to come before the board as required under the Sunshine Act.”
District officials said Yates has been employed as the girls’ tennis coach for fall seasons in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. She also has served as the boys’ tennis coach for spring seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, according to officials.
Rather than address what could be perceived as public information, the district told the Gettysburg Times to submit a Right-to-Know request on what Yates was being paid for each coaching position, copies of her employment contract and application, how this vote could impact the tennis team’s fall season, if there is another coach who can step up, and if there will be a fall season for the tennis team.
“The district will work to provide coverage for our student-athletes who participate in fall tennis,” according to district officials.
In a 2020 interview with the Gettysburg Times, Yates said she doesn’t set specific expectations for her team when it comes to winning tennis matches.
“The only expectation I have for all of my girls is for them to go out there, enjoy what they’re doing and try their best,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.