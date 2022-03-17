Liberty Township Planning Commission reviewed the Carmel of Jesus, Mary, Joseph Monastery project Tuesday.
The monastery construction project at 327 Water St. has a total of 10 buildings projected to be built by 2032 and is in both Hamiltonban and Liberty townships.
More information is needed from the project. The planning commission authorized KPI Technology Inc. to research plan revisions.
In the original plan, the primary development, and access to the property all lie within Hamiltonban Township, according to Brandon Guiher, of KPI.
Liberty Township was originally only responsible for the stormwater management and septic system, said Judie Hogan, chairman.
Due to the development draining into Liberty, the project had to meet requirements of both townships, Guiher said.
Liberty became aware of plan revisions when an application for an icehouse was recently submitted to the supervisors and Adams County Planning reviewed the project additions, Hogan said.
Comments from Adams County Planning noted the site layout is not consistent with the original recorded plan.
“The thought there is that this is additional impervious that may or may not be accounted for in the design,” Guiher said.
Although the icehouse does not seem large in size and should not be an issue, it is an additional impervious area that was not on the original plans for the monastery project, he said.
More information is needed to review and find out the impacts of any additional structures that may or not be accounted for, Guiher said.
From the township’s point of view, the main issue is questioning if the Liberty-responsible facilities are still applicable if there are additional facilities without review, Hogan said.
Guiher noted several potential additions on the updated site plan, including a “Building M” that is located in Liberty.
“If you remember previously, there were no structures in Liberty, it was all in Hamiltonban,” he said.
The planning commission authorized KPI to research the original plans to see how the project has changed, and assess the stormwater management and septic impacts.
Part of that research involves going back to the project designer and acquiring additional information about the basin’s handling of the drainage generated by the structures as well as the septic.
KPI will specifically look at new structures and revisions that may not have been on the original plan.
KPI will also review comments made by Adams County Planning before making recommendations to the supervisors.
The township planning commission’s next meeting is tentatively set for April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.