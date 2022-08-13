Preserving Conewago Creek
Taking part Thursday in a ceremonial groundbreaking for a parking lot and access lane at a newly preserved section of Conewago Creek along Zeigler Mill Road are, from left: Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually, Adams County Conservation District Director Adam McClain, Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU) Vice President Gary Perry, ACTU Treasurer Dave Swope, Mark Clowney of the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) President B.J. Small, Adams County Land Conservancy Director of Adams County Conservation Director Sarah Kipp, ACTU Director Rick Franzese, state Rep. Torren Ecker, Adreienne Capps of Vulcan Materials Company, Adams County Commissioner Jim Martin, and ACTU Director Jerry Gladfelter. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

The public will soon gain greater access to a storied trout stream and adjacent acreage, thanks to a coalition of local organizations and state agencies.

A gathering Thursday morning celebrated the preservation of 58 acres straddling more than a mile of Conewago Creek along Ziegler Mill Road in Butler Township.

 

