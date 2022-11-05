A new outdoor educational space at Bermudian Springs Middle School will help uplift the students.
At no cost to the district, Hanover Architectural Products developed and installed a paved courtyard in the shape of the school’s mascot, an eagle, at the new Bermudian Springs Middle School.
The courtyard, which was completed last week, was an idea that blossomed out of a visioning exercise when designing the approximately $33 million middle school project, according to Bermudian Springs School District Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss.
Separately, students and staff met to prioritize items they wanted to see in the project, which ultimately resulted in the same vision, Hotchkiss said.
“They both had a strong desire for an educational outdoor space,” Hotchkiss said.
Eighth-grader Kennedy Turocy, who participated in the visioning exercise, said it was nice to be part of the design process and have a voice as a student.
Turocy said she only saw the courtyard from afar as they were working on it.
“It’s really awesome seeing how much work was put into it,” she said.
It was surreal to see it come together, said eighth-grader Samantha Boyer.
Sixth-grader Jude Talkington said he wasn’t expecting the courtyard to include other elements such as turf and seating options. He likes how the space is “spread out.”
Camdyn Kittinger, an eighth grader, enjoyed seeing the courtyard in person for the first time Thursday and was particularly drawn to the shape of the eagle.
“It’s amazing, especially with having a family member who designed it,” seventh-grader Brodie Ferrebee said.
Ferrebee said his relative through marriage, Alex Huntington, a computer-aided designer and layout assistant at Hanover Architectural Products, brought the vision to life with his creative design.
The project hit close to home for Huntington who is a 2014 Bermudian Springs graduate.
“The best part of being involved with the project was having the opportunity to work with the school district,” Huntington said. “It meant a lot.”
Hotchkiss said he was proud to have a Bermudian Springs graduate design the courtyard and take ownership of the project.
The district can’t thank Hanover Architectural Products enough for the space they’ve provided students, Hotchkiss said.
Kevin Repasky, president at Hanover Architectural Products, said this was one of the largest designs they have done, describing it as “a big bird.”
“This is definitely unique and special.” Repasky said.
Different strategies had to be developed when handling the curved areas to stay true to the eagle’s shape, according to Huntington.
Following various versions of the design, Repasky said it was important to make sure the eagle design worked with concrete pavers and allowed for a quality installation.
“I think we pulled it off,” Repasky said. “When standing on it, you can tell it’s an eagle, and the second story classes can really see it. It is really impressive.”
Hanover Architectural Products has done projects for Littlestown and Hanover school districts in the past, Repasky said.
“It’s a wonderful thing to give back to the community and help out whenever we can,” Repasky said.
Live Green Landscape assisted as installers and contributed their time to the project, said Repasky.
The district also raised more than $30,000 from local businesses and organizations to cover the cost of installation. AquaPhoenix Scientific, a water quality testing company, donated $20,000; Lobar Construction donated $5,000; and ELA Group Inc., a landscape architecture and planning company, donated $2,500, among others, Hotchkiss said.
“We are super excited to have the opportunity for students and staff to have the space,” Bermudian Springs Middle School Principal Jennifer Shelley said.
Not all students learn in the same way, and the space provides for that, Shelley said.
It will be a shared space that teachers can use with classes, in addition to serving as an area for team collaboration, according to Shelley.
The space also has the potential for small concerts and as a place for students to eat their lunch, Hotchkiss said.
