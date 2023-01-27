Any potential Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) tax increase will not exceed the inflation-indexed state maximum.
GASD school board members adopted a resolution last week, stating if a tax hike is necessary, they will not go beyond the 4.8 percent index for tax increases next year.
“The Act 1 is not a budget vote this evening,” School Board President Kenneth Hassinger said before the vote. “It’s just capping or saying that the board will not exceed a certain limit.”
Hassinger called it “a routine item” that school boards see across Pennsylvania every year.
The motion does not reflect “where the final budget vote will land” at that time, according to Hassinger.
The resolution approved notes that the school board “certifies that increasing any tax at a rate less than or equal to the index will be sufficient to balance its final budget of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.”
The resolution also states that Act 1, passed by the Pennsylvania legislature on June 27, 2006, “requires school districts to limit tax increases to the level set by an inflation index unless the tax increase is approved by voters in a referendum or the school district obtains from the Department of Education or a court of common pleas certain referendum exceptions.”
Business students noted
Also, the school board was presented with a proclamation to declare Feb. 5-11 as National Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) week in GASD.
Jaceb Dickerson, treasurer of the high school FBLA chapter, presented the proclamation to school board members at the Jan. 17 meeting.
“We at the high school are a professional business organization,” Dickerson said, noting they are dedicated to “bringing business and education together through positive working relationships, innovative leadership, and creative development programs.”
The organization also teaches members about American enterprise and how it works, Dickerson added.
“FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experience,” according to GASD’s website.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin thanked Dickerson for coming to the school board meeting and sharing the proclamation with the school board and district.
Police officers hired
During the meeting, James O’Shea, GASD director of safety and security, gave an update on two new school police officers who officially started Jan. 3 at the district.
O’Shea, hired in August at a $98,000 prorated salary, said James Bivens works in the high school, while Scott Weaver covers the middle school and Lincoln Elementary.
Bivens and Weaver were hired at prorated salaries of $52,000 each in November.
From April 1995 to April 2021, Bivens said he served in Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), starting as a police communication operator from 1995 to 2003.
Bivens graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy as a trooper in April 2004 and was stationed in Lancaster. He also served in Chambersburg and Gettysburg areas before retiring from his role at the department headquarters, Bureau of Patrol, as the vehicle fraud investigation unit coordinator.
Stationed in Media, Pa., Weaver previously said he worked for PSP from August 1991 to February 2015. In 1993, Weaver became a field training officer and mentored new troopers until his retirement in 2015.
O’Shea started his career as a police officer in 1996 after graduating from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. He retired after two-and-a-half decades of service from PSP, according to a release previously issued by the district.
GASD’s previous school resource officer (SRO) program with Cumberland Township, that cost $100,000, ended last February.
The district maintained the $100,000 budgeted for the original SRO program and added an extra $160,000, bringing the program total to $260,000, according to Perrin.
The district-run program includes funding for the director of safety and security, two school police officers, and supplies, said Perrin.
Some of the school police officers’ responsibilities include counseling students and parents “concerning unlawful behavior and consequences,” assisting principals and assistant principals “with disorderly discipline problems,” reporting and filing criminal charges for GASD after consulting with the director of safety and security, assisting the director of safety and security “when addressing bomb threats, hostage situations, and other emergency situations as may be necessary,” and conducting “random drug searches with canine unit,” according to the job description.
School board members AmyBeth Hodges and Jeremy Davis were absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.