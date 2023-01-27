Proclamation
Buy Now

BUSINESS STUDENTS RECOGNIZED - Jaceb Dickerson, center, presented a proclamation in honor of Future Business Leaders of America Week from Feb. 5-11 to Gettysburg Area school board members at their recent meeting. From left are Kenneth Hassinger, school board president, Ryan Morris, school board member, Michael Dickerson, school board vice president, Jason Perrin, superintendent, Jaceb Dickerson, and school board members Michelle Smyers, Timon Linn, Tim Seigman, and Al Moyer. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

Any potential Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) tax increase will not exceed the inflation-indexed state maximum.

GASD school board members adopted a resolution last week, stating if a tax hike is necessary, they will not go beyond the 4.8 percent index for tax increases next year.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.