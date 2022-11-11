When elementary school teacher Christy Lucas was given responsibility for a Veterans Day assembly, she didn’t know where it was going to lead. It put her on a path to become a school principal, and later, to start up an ambitious organization to help meet the needs and challenges of veterans in need.
Roots for Boots, created by Lucas in 2016, has emerged as an effective assistance organization helping veterans, active duty military and military families in need across Adams and York counties. The new organization is designed to identify the needs, connect vets to services, and fill the gaps where those services fall short. It has provided home repair, entrance ramps, food assistance, help with rent, and more.
“When I left a career of 17 years in education, I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I did know that I wanted it to be a hands-on effort,” she said.
Toward the end of her time as principal of Annunciation B.V.M. School in McSherrystown, she shared her questions with a Marine friend, saying “maybe I need to volunteer to help veterans. He told me maybe I need to start my own project.”
Lucas, a resident of New Oxford, soon figured out that many veterans had gaps in their support systems. Her project, named for its grass roots origin helping those who have worn the boots of combat for their country, was designed to help get people involved. By design, Roots for Boots (R4B) is another “way that all citizens could serve their country.”
When asked what makes R4B stand out among organizations set up to help veterans, Lucas says it will meet “whatever need or challenge.” That is what makes it unique among helping agencies, she said. “If we can’t fix the need or issue, we tap into a network” of sources and resources, starting with the Office of Veterans Affairs, she said.
So as R4B was emerging, she reached back to her English major resources to discover the mission of the organization needed strong verbs. She found them in a three-point mandate: Serve, Educate, and Inspire. Lucas values the deep desire to help people in need, educate the public in how freedom was won and preserved, and inspire the community to give of its gifts, talents and resources.
Stan Clark, director of Veterans Affairs for Adams County, is frequently in touch with Lucas and believes Roots for Boots is a true asset for area veterans.
“She is a real powerhouse and fantastic resource for our Adams County veterans. She has been the driving force behind helping many veterans in almost every aspect of assistance. I don’t believe there is anything that she can’t accomplish when it comes to helping veterans in need,” he said.
Becoming a principal was not in Lucas’ plans, but they “flipped me into leadership” at a moment when a principal was needed. She spoke of being the only one on the current staff who had leadership training. But even as a principal, she was still frequently in the classroom and hallways, and learned the power of being present and frequently interacting with students.
So a big part of R4B’s focus is to educate young people about veterans’ experiences. Lucas knows that “when vets are telling their stories in school settings, it has a great affect.”
Lucas believes that young people should have a deepening appreciation for those who have served the country and it is best when they hear from veterans directly.
“We teach patriotism and service” to our school-aged children, to fulfill the mission “to inspire lives of service,” she said. R4B connects veterans to classrooms around the area to offer that vivid and engaging level of interpersonal encounters.
Lucas learned from her own leadership coach to create solutions to problems. Whenever I had a question about a problem, “he had five possible solutions.” Her leadership role has a problem-solving style, which is a fit for the one-of-a-kind issues veterans bring. But it is the quality of her leadership that has grown into a full-fledged organization, assisting in the complex needs of today’s veterans.
Mobility is a major theme for Lucas’ organization. Sometimes it’s an impromptu gathering of 20 volunteers to build a ramp and deck that enables a vet to independently enter and leave his home with a scooter. In another instance, R4B helped convert a motorcycle given to a veteran by a friend to a three-wheel format due to paralysis in his lower extremities.
Help also came in the gift of an outdoor all-terrain action track chair that gives a vet the chance to spend time with his son outdoors, hunting or fishing. Lucas said R4B has provided more than one special track chair to veterans, an item that VA assistance does not cover because it is considered a luxury. One recipient has 10 acres of land and takes care of animals, and his mobility was very limited without a way to get around the varied landscape. The special chair makes a world of difference in his day-to-day mobility.
“The track chair is a total game changer,” said Tyler Barnhart, a recipient who can hunt and fish again thanks to the track chair. “She’s a godsend. She treated us with real respect.”
Every second Tuesday, a food support distribution program called “Military Share” happens at “Markets of Hanover,” allowing veterans access to fresh and healthy foods from the Central PA food bank. The first distribution started out with eight vets; now they will see more than 150. A meal is also provided.
“We are always looking for a sponsor for the lunch,” she said.
Help often begins with a referral from the local veterans’ service affairs office and a letter indicating need, then the problem solving begins. Whether the needs are simple and straight forward, or complex and multilayered, R4B gets to work. When the need is complicated, such as mental health or a condition that might fall under the recent legislation to deal with injuries from burn pits, Lucas taps her knowledge of the VA network of Veteran Service Officers
“With the complexity of the VA system, these men and women are the experts,” she said. “Connecting our veterans to a Veteran Service Officer provides them with opportunities to maximize their benefits. Our role is to provide that bridge for them.”
One hundred percent of donations and grants and charitable support channeled through R4B supports the recipients. Lucas is committed to avoiding all overhead expenses, and she takes no compensation for her work.
As a relatively new organization, not everyone is aware of R4B and its work. But that is changing. This marked the second year the organization was listed in the Adams County Giving Spree, and local ABC television affiliate named Lucas ABC27’s 2021 Remarkable Woman of Central PA for her work. She’s been interviewed by CBS and Fox & Friends, too. Cable watchers of Community Media of South Central PA will also recognize her from multiple appearances.
Lucas holds what she calls an unconventional hope for the future of R4B: “My hope and dream is that we are one day out of business because there is no more war. Until then, we will continue to do what we are doing,” she wrote in an email. “I would hope that this community would always look back and remember the everlasting impact Roots for Boots had in doing all we could for our local servicemen and women whether it was restoring independence, providing a path to purpose or simply being that ray of hope ... our way of serving our country!”
