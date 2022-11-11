When elementary school teacher Christy Lucas was given responsibility for a Veterans Day assembly, she didn’t know where it was going to lead. It put her on a path to become a school principal, and later, to start up an ambitious organization to help meet the needs and challenges of veterans in need.

Roots for Boots, created by Lucas in 2016, has emerged as an effective assistance organization helping veterans, active duty military and military families in need across Adams and York counties. The new organization is designed to identify the needs, connect vets to services, and fill the gaps where those services fall short. It has provided home repair, entrance ramps, food assistance, help with rent, and more.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

