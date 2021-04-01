Bearing a man with a gunshot wound police said appeared to be self-inflicted, a helicopter lifts off Wednesday from the Federal Communications Commission complex on Fairfield Road, where the patient was found near a drainage retention basin.
A man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound was found Wednesday behind the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) complex, 1270 Fairfield Road (Pa. Route 116), Cumberland Township Police Chief Don Boehs said.
Groundskeepers found the man near a drainage retention basin about 9:30 a.m. and immediately called authorities, Boehs said. Police were on the scene within approximately one minute, he said.
