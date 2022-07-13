The Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) recently received “a perfect score” on the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) audit, according to county officials.
A total of 39 essential standards were reviewed by the NCCHC with 37 that were applicable to the ACACC, Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said.
“We received a perfect score (100%), indicating we were fully compliant during the prior three-year audit period in all 37 standards,” Phiel said, congratulating prison administration and staff “for this outstanding performance evaluation.”
Katy Hileman was named ACACC warden in February 2019 following a stint as acting warden in September 2018, so the entire audit period was under her leadership at the prison, located at 45 Major Bell Lane, Gettysburg, according to county officials.
The NCCHC is a nonprofit “dedicated solely to improving correctional health care quality,” according to the organization’s website.
The NCCHC audit, which occurred on May 2-3, is done every three years, Hileman said.
The audit process gives the prison a chance to “have an outside, expert examination of the facility’s operations,” she said.
“Regardless of the type of audit, the process is essential to ensure that the facility continues to operate in accordance with correctional best practices, provides an opportunity for conversation, education, and growth, and gives the staff who are essential to the successful implementation of any policy or practice to be recognized for the extraordinary job they do in providing for the care, custody, and control of the human beings who are committed to the facility,” Hileman said.
Hileman recognized this accomplishment “speaks volumes about the dedicated and professional staff working at the correctional complex, as well as the support and leadership from the prison board and commissioners.”
NCHCC’s standards were developed by leaders in a wide range of fields, including health, mental health, law, and corrections, according to the organization’s website.
“The standards address these general areas: governance and administration; health promotion, safety, and disease prevention; personnel and training; ancillary health care services; patient care and treatment; special needs and services, and medical-legal issues,” according to the website.
This is not the first time the prison received a perfect score for the NCCHC audit, according to Hileman.
“While it is challenging, it is rewarding, and PrimeCare Medical dedicates staff and resources to ensure that they are providing quality healthcare that is in compliance with the standards,” Hileman said.
For over 40 years, the NCHCC has supported quality correctional healthcare with accreditation programs reaching and impacting the health of nearly 500,000 inmates per year, according to NCHCC’s website.
NCHCC’s standards offer “guidance to help correctional health professionals and administrators improve the health of their incarcerated populations and the communities to which they return, increase efficiency of health services delivery, strengthen organizational effectiveness, and reduce the risk of adverse legal judgments,” the website reads.
The ACACC is currently closed to the public due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to county officials.
The ACCAC does not have a “hard re-opening date” for the public, but it could be at least mid-July “until we remove the last affected unit from quarantine status,” Hileman said.
As a precaution and to prevent COVID-19 from entering the prison, Hileman said the ACACC remained closed to the public during most of the pandemic.
“We have only had two other incidents where a general population housing unit had active COVID positive cases, in December 2021 and January 2022,” Hileman previously said. “We were able to quickly eradicate and prevent additional spread from the two housing units that were affected at those times.”
