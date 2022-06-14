Local state Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, and two fellow House members from the Pittsburgh area, Rep. Josh Kail, R-15, and Tim O’Neal, R-48, paved the way Monday toward initiating articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat in his second term of office.
The action comes on the tails of recent significant gun violence in Philadelphia, particularly the June 5 South Street shootings, Ecker said.
“There are a litany of reasons (for the action), but it comes down to the crime problem in the City of Philadelphia,” Ecker said.
Since the beginning of the year, there have been nearly 1,000 people injured or killed by gun violence in Philadelphia with over 220 people murdered in the city, according to information released by the three state representatives Monday afternoon.
The trio, all Republicans, alleges Krasner is not doing his job, that he is not holding lawbreakers accountable, and not prosecuting cases as he should.
“People are leaving the city, businesses are closing,” said Ecker, who is in his fourth year in office.
The district attorney is failing to hold criminals accountable, failing to enforce the laws in the state’s largest city, the trio charged.
“He (Krasner) is making our largest city a place no one wants to go, to live in,” said Ecker, contending Philadelphia is becoming an area where people do not want to visit for recreational reasons because of the significant level of violent crimes.
The three state representatives, two from the western part of the state, and Ecker from central Pennsylvania, opted to work together in an action encompassing the vast segment of the state they represent in a show of unity across the commonwealth rather than any small localized campaign, to initiate articles of impeachment against Krasner in what they hope will become a bi-partisan action in the state House and Senate.
“We want to show this initiative is statewide, not just Philadelphia. We want to show that we have laws in this state and want folks to enforce them,” said Ecker. “If the DA in the largest city in Pennsylvania is not prosecuting, we don’t want the lawlessness that is happening (in Philadelphia) to happen in Pennsylvania, to become pervasive,” Ecker said.
The three are circulating a co-sponsorship memo for supporters of Articles of Impeachment they hope to have completed in the near future, noting they do not take this action lightly, Ecker, O’Neal and Kail said in the joint release.
Ecker described Krasner’s alleged inaction as “persistent dereliction of duty in willfully refusing to enforce current criminal laws already on the books,” which are designed to keep communities safe, saying, “…the problem of violent crime in Philadelphia has reached a point that demands this action be taken.”
Crime spews forth in Philadelphia’s streets and must be checked, especially since there are already laws in place to do so, Ecker said. The trio is not trying to enact new laws, but have existing ones upheld.
Using articles of impeachment was the only recourse available to remove an elected person from office, Ecker said, noting Pennsylvania does not have a recall election option.
“The articles first get introduced into a resolution which is referred to the Judiciary Committee,” said Ecker, who is a member of the committee. “Then it goes to the full (state) House for consideration. Then, if a majority vote in favor, it goes to the (state) Senate.”
The Senate would be the governmental body which would hold hearings on the matter, he said. At that conclusion, if there is a two-thirds majority vote, only then could Krasner be removed from office.
It is an arduous process which could take many months.
“It’s not used commonly,” said Ecker, noting it’s hoped the House’s portion of the process will be completed “in a couple weeks, then it can move to the Senate.” Completion of the Senate’s action might be possible by year’s end, he said.
