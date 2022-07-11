The Adams County sheriff’s office is asking the public to be vigilant since jury duty scams are circulating again.
Adams County Sheriff James Muller said imposters are falsely advising residents they failed to appear for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
“We do not conduct business that way,” Muller said.
The scammers have gone as far as claiming to be deputies from the Adams County sheriff’s office on the calls, according to Muller.
“Somehow they get the deputies’ names, so it sounds legitimate,” Muller said.
Muller said his office also received calls that scammers say the resident failed to appear for court, so they can pay via an app service, or a warrant will be issued.
The Adams County sheriff’s office does not operate in this manner, Muller said.
Residents should keep in mind that no official law enforcement agency would ask for payment via gift cards, Muller said.
“This type of scam has happened a couple of times,” Muller said. “It’s a shame they pick on the people they do and that they get away with it sometimes.”
Scammers seem to prey on senior citizens, he said.
“They never ran into this when growing up,” Muller said of vulnerable seniors. “They take everyone for their word.”
Muller said not all people are trustworthy, so he hopes residents will remain alert when called.
While the Adams County sheriff’s office is a law enforcement agency that makes arrests and files charges, they do not patrol neighborhoods or respond to calls unless requested by municipal or state police, according to the county website.
Some core duties of the sheriff’s office include providing courtroom security, transporting prisoners to and from the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex, and serving warrants from the Court of Common Pleas ranging from failing to pay fines to criminal charges.
If the public has any suspicions of a possible scam where the caller says they are a member of the sheriff’s office or has any questions, Muller encourages residents to contact the Adams County sheriff’s office at 717-337-9828.
