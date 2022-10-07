Whether or not the Upper Adams School District will hire a social worker to help address students’ mental health needs even though state funding for the position will last only two years will be decided Oct. 18.
“We’re either all-in on this” or “we turn our backs,” board President Tom Wilson said during Tuesday’s committee meeting.
The vote in two weeks will crystallize the board’s intention, but won’t finalize the matter, he said. The vote will decide whether to authorize administrators to develop a job description and advertise for the position, Wilson said.
A social worker would be “a godsend to a lot of students,” such as those like her daughter, who missed classes due to mental health concerns, board member Mikel Grimm said.
Students’ mental health needs are a real concern, several principals and board members said.
While not questioning the reality of the issue, some board members expressed concern about the cost of a social worker.
State basic education funding this year exceeded the district’s forecast by some $350,000, said Wilson.
District debt-service costs are expected to drop next year by some $500,000, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said.
A social worker would proactively help prevent problems and have expertise to connect families with assistance from agencies, several administrators and board members said. By contrast, a uniformed, armed officer in the schools, which the board previously discussed as a possibility, would be in a more reactive role, they agreed.
The district’s school counselors favor hiring a social worker, and 13 of 14 area districts recommended hiring a social worker, Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
Student mental health concerns are “ever increasing” across the nation and can escalate to violence, Wilson said.
After 35 years as an educator, board member Ron Ebbert said he is “convinced the need is there” to address mental health concerns.
Student mental health is “a very high priority,” but potential tax implications must be considered, said board member Cindy Janczyk. She suggested the district consider hiring graduate students in social work from area colleges and universities as a less expensive alternative.
Member Susan Crouse proposed the district try to hire a social worker for two years with the available funding.
Wilson questioned the likelihood of a strong candidate accepting to a two-year job.
Member Gerald Walmer said he had no wish to be “heartless,” but asked where to draw the line in terms of the district’s responsibility. For example, he asked whether one counselor is needed, or 50.
Some care must come from “the village,” Walmer said, citing the example of a father at a bus stop who runs back into the house to get a coat for a student who needs one.
Walmer questioned whether the board might be focusing on a social worker in part because “money was dangled in front of us.”
The district has applied to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) for $126,086 in available funding for mental health efforts over two years.
For a certified social worker with a master’s degree, the salary alone would be in the range of $55,000 annually, Hobbs told the board last month. The board removed from the budget a proposed officer, estimated to cost $87,000 for the first year.
Saying the district cannot afford both an armed officer and a social worker, board member Jim Lady asked principals in the audience which position would make more sense.
A social worker could link students early with needed services, providing savings compared to eventually removing them from regular classes and placing them in expensive alternative settings or costly cyber schools, Biglerville High School Principal Beth Graham said.
“There are definitely kids with needs,” but many families are not equipped to seek services and would need the professional expertise a social worker could provide, Biglerville Elementary School Principal Jamie Kerstetter said.
A social worker could help prevent problems instead of reacting to them after the fact, Upper Adams Intermediate School Principal Sonia Buckley said.
“As a public school, we can’t turn students away,” Wilson said.
“Whatever they bring with them, we have to deal with,” and not spending the money to address a “bona fide need” could be “penny-wise and pound-foolish,” he said.
The next meeting is set for Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. in the board room at Biglerville High School.
