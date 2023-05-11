Former Pa. Auditor General Eugene Depasquale met with Adams County Democrats on Tuesday evening at the committee headquarters in Gettysburg.
Depasquale stopped by on his tour of every county in the commonwealth to hear local concerns as he considers a run for attorney general.
Depasquale spoke of his accomplishments as auditor general. He pointed out that during his tenure he made sure a backlog of nearly 3,000 rape kits was tested. Through audits, he claims to have saved taxpayers $2 billion in state government waste, and also found 58,000 unanswered phone calls at the child abuse hotline.
“Each single one of those calls could have been life or death for a child and working in a bi-partisan way, we fixed that system,” Depasquale said.
Pasquale said his personal story prepares him to take on the addiction issues that many Pennsylvanians face daily. Pasquale’s father was a wounded Vietnam veteran who became addicted to opioids and eventually went to prison.
His late brother had muscular dystrophy and Despaquale said the family did not have health insurance, so he understands the need for affordable healthcare and insurance.
“I understand that people need someone to fight for them,” Pasquale said. “I am willing to take on the tough fight and I have the right investigatory skills to serve in the office of attorney general.”
There are many issues about which voters are concerned he is prepared to tackle including school safety, reproductive freedom and voting rights, if elected as attorney general.
“It doesn’t matter is you’re Republican, Democrat or Independent, people should have the right to vote if they are legally entitled to cast a vote. It will be my job as attorney general to make sure that every vote is counted accurately and whoever wins, wins,” he said. “My record as auditor general was to stand up for what’s right, whether Republican or Democrat.”
Prior to his tenure as auditor general, DePasquale was a three-term member of the state General Assembly, representing the 95th state House district. He currently teaches political science at the University of Pittsburgh.
