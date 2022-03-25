The Littlestown Area High School Student Council will hold a “Mini-thon” event today, Friday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at the high school. The Thon will continue until until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Money from the annual fundraiser will be donated to the Four Diamonds Foundation.
The mission of Four Diamonds is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care and support along with research.
Four Diamonds has assisted 100 percent of the childhood cancer patients who have been treated at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.
