One of two suspects in an assault early Friday was in custody Wednesday, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
Taylor Rojo, 21, of Gettysburg, turned himself in to Adams County probation personnel late Wednesday morning, Glenny said.
The other suspect, Trenton Howard, 20, also of Gettysburg, remained at large, Glenny said Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re still pursuing any leads” regarding Howard, Glenny said. Borough police can be reached through Adams County Emergency Services Dispatch Center at 717-334-8101,
“A lot of folks” contacted the department in response to a request for information from the public, Glenny said.
“We appreciate that,” he said.
Howard was interviewed at the police station soon after the alleged assault, but “denied any involvement,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by borough Detective Christopher Evans.
The accused are roommates and reside near the alleged victim, according to the affidavit.
About 1:50 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the first block of Carlisle Street, where they found “an assault victim who reported being chased and beaten by two suspects,” according to police.
“The victim, who was on his hands and knees at the time officers arrived, was bleeding from the head and face,” leading police to call emergency medical personnel to the scene, police said.
The alleged “assault appears to be in retaliation between the victim and Howard earlier in the day,” according to police.
Borough Patrol Officers First Class Shannon Hilliard and Kevin McDonald found an injured person in front of the Flying Bull Saloon, 28 Carlisle St., according to Evans’ affidavit.
The man claimed “he was followed by two unknown males wearing all black clothing and black masks while he was walking in Racehorse Alley,” and he “ran to the front of the Flying Bull” where he was “struck in the face several times,” according to the affidavit. A person who claimed to be a witness said only one man wore a mask, according to the affidavit.
The man “told the officers that after being punched in the face he fell to the ground, striking the back of his head on the concrete sidewalk and possibly lost consciousness,” according to the affidavit.
The injured person “was asked if this had anything to do with the dispute he had earlier today with his neighbor, Trenton Howard,” and replied that it “could have been because it got ‘heated’ between them earlier,” according to the affidavit.
The officers went to Howard’s address “which was located next door to the Flying Bull,” and Howard allegedly said “he was with his roommate Taylor Rojo. Howard was transported to the Gettysburg Police Department where he was questioned about the incident. Howard denied any involvement,” according to the affidavit.
About noon Friday, Evans met with the man whose face was swollen and discolored, according to the affidavit. The man told Evans “he sustained a broken nose” and showed the detective discolored contusions and abrasions on his arms and back, according to the affidavit.
The man said he was “pretty sure” Howard attacked him, and claimed one of the two men said he had a gun, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video from nearby businesses showed the man “running from the parking lot of the Lincoln Diner” to the nearby Flying Bull, pursued by a masked man dressed in black who “is believed to be Howard,” according to the affidavit.
The masked man allegedly “appeared to be trying to pull an object out of his right front pocket or waistband area” before pushing the victim into the shared front door area of 26-28 Carlisle St., and striking the man in the head with his right hand, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the affidavit.
Meanwhile, another man dressed in black, “believed” to be Rojo, “comes running up,” according to the affidavit.
The man fell outside the frame of the video, but “you can still see a part of him in the reflection of the mirrored glass on the building” as he is subjected to “kicking/stomping,” according to the affidavit.
Videos allegedly show both men in black came from the area of Rojo and Howard’s residence and ran back “from the direction they came,” according to the affidavit.
Evans spoke Friday with a person who claimed to have been in contact with Rojo and Howard “just prior to and after” the incident, according to the affidavit.
The person claimed to have spoken with Rojo in the alley behind his and Howard’s residence, where Rojo allegedly said they planned to beat the man “over personal issues.” The person allegedly identified Rojo from a photograph and claimed Rojo did not wear a mask but the other man did, according to the affidavit.
The person claimed the two “chased” and “assaulted” the injured man, according to the affidavit.
The witness claimed Howard “admitted his involvement” in a phone call and text messages, according to the affidavit.
“Howard didn’t tell them what happened” but allegedly “did tell them it was ‘done for a good reason,’” according to the affidavit.
Howard was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, according to a magisterial docket.
Rojo was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, according to a magisterial docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.