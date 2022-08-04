Taylor Rojo

Rojo

One of two suspects in an assault early Friday was in custody Wednesday, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said.

Taylor Rojo, 21, of Gettysburg, turned himself in to Adams County probation personnel late Wednesday morning, Glenny said.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.