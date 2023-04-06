A Hanover man was shot in the neck early Wednesday while allegedly struggling with a Northern York County Regional Police Department officer.

The suspect was in “critical but stable condition” Wednesday evening, according to a statement issued by Trooper James T. Grothey, community service/public information officer, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, York.

 

