A Hanover man was shot in the neck early Wednesday while allegedly struggling with a Northern York County Regional Police Department officer.
The suspect was in “critical but stable condition” Wednesday evening, according to a statement issued by Trooper James T. Grothey, community service/public information officer, Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, York.
Northern York County Regional Police Department was dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 6000 block of Pamadeva Road in Heidelberg Township about 12:18 a.m. Wednesday, according to state police. The township is east of the Borough of Hanover.
The officer allegedly saw a 38-year-old man “fleeing the scene on a John Deere riding mower on the roadway. A traffic stop was attempted but the suspect failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens,” said state police.
“After fleeing into a field, the riding mower became disabled, and the suspect began to flee on foot towards his residence,” state police said.
The Northern York County Regional Police officer allegedly “gave verbal commands, but the suspect failed to comply with the officer,” according to state police.
When the NYCR officer tried to take the man into custody, he allegedly “began to actively assault the officer,” said state police.
During the physical struggle, allegedly the “suspect choked the involved officer,” police said.
“The NYCR Officer then drew and fired his duty weapon one time, striking the suspect in the neck,” according to the state police statement.
Additional responding officers “rendered aid to the suspect,” who was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital, state police said.
“At the request of the York County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police — York Criminal Investigation Unit responded to scene to conduct the investigation. Troop J Major Case Team was activated to assist in the investigation,” according to the statement.
Charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, were to be filed in a York County magisterial district court, said state police.
The officer “who discharged his duty weapon will be placed on administrative duty pending a review of the investigation” by the district attorney’s office, according to the state police statement.
