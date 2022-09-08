Local youth will have the chance to grow their book collections at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s 15th annual Children’s Free Book Fair on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., children will have an opportunity to select from thousands of books at the church which they may take home at no cost, according to Nancy Wennberg, one of the event’s organizers.

