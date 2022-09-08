Local youth will have the chance to grow their book collections at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s 15th annual Children’s Free Book Fair on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., children will have an opportunity to select from thousands of books at the church which they may take home at no cost, according to Nancy Wennberg, one of the event’s organizers.
The church is located at 216 Main St., York Springs.
“Books are important,” Wennberg said. “I think anyone who values education appreciates the importance of books. Books are expensive, especially new books. This is a way to get books in the hands of kids who may not have them at home.”
From old-time classics to like-new favorites, all books have been donated to Holy Trinity as a gift to the children of the community, Wennberg said.
Each child receives 15 “book bucks” to use to shop for books, Wennberg said, noting most are about one “book buck” on average.
“This gives kids a sense of value for the books,” Wennberg said. “It helps kids look for the thing they enjoy the most.”
The free book fair will have books for children ranging from preschool and kindergarten age to high school students and young adults, said Wennberg.
The fair will feature board books, picture books, storybooks, chapter books, fiction and nonfiction options, novels, and anthologies, Wennberg said.
“Nonfiction books cover a wide range of subjects including sports and hobbies, nature, how to, biography, history, travel, and careers, among many others,” Wennberg said.
The fair typically draws about 50 children, and gives out 400 to 600 books a year, Wennberg said.
Since the beginning of the fair, Wennberg estimates the church has given out some 4,000 to 5,000 books to the community’s youngsters.
Wennberg has been involved with the event since its inception 15 years ago.
When the church noticed a couple dozen books “languishing” and “gathering dust on the shelf” in one of the Sunday school rooms, volunteers came up with the idea to include free books as part of prizes for a small penny carnival held for children in 2007, Wennberg said.
That’s how the term “book buck” came to be, Wennberg said, noting children who won the ring toss or other games would get a dollar store prize along with a “book buck” to select a free book.
“We gave away 100 books that day. We got to see how interested kids were in having these free books,” Wennberg said. “Our book fair grew from that.”
