The Adams County Library System (ACLS) is buying a tract for its new home along Fairfield Road from the United Lutheran Seminary, according to a release issued by Laura Goss, ACLS executive director.
"The property sale involves the southwest corner of the seminary campus, and includes Aberly, Heiges and Stuempfle halls," the release reads.
The seminary will continue to use and maintain those three buildings through June 30, 2024, while they renovate Baughman Hall, which will meet the seminary’s future housing needs. Baughman Hall was previously leased by Gettysburg College.
"ACLS explored several possibilities for a new Gettysburg branch, with a goal to find a location that could expand library services, provide adequate space for programs and meetings, and provide ample parking while remaining walkable. The Seminary location met all of these requirements," Goss's release reads.
ACLS will conduct additional studies to further clarify community needs and capacity for a new building.
Both ULS and ACLS believe the plans for a new library at this location, near the existing YWCA, will benefit both institutions and the entire community, according to the release.
