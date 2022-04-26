The historic Pond Mill Bridge in Latimore Township is slated for a multi-month rehab project aiming to refurbish the timeworn structure to its original elegance.
As part of a state-funded endeavor approaching the $1 million mark, the bridge, located along Latimore Valley Road, is closed to traffic, but expected to reopen in September.
Detours are posted along the roadway, notifying motorists of the bridge closure.
“It is one of the two oldest bridges in Adams County,” said Latimore Township Supervisor Vice Chair Larry Dost, noting the triple-arched rubble stone bridge dates back to the 1800s. “The bridge will look exactly like it does today.”
The 91-foot span is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places. It is located at the junction of Quaker Church and Latimore Valley roads, adjacent to Shellehamer Hay & Straw, and crosses Bermudian Creek.
It is a one-way bridge with a yield sign posted for opposing traffic. According to municipal officials, the state wanted to dismantle the bridge and construct a new one, but the public opposed that concept.
“There are sacrifices that you make to keep a piece of history,” said Supervisor Chair Dan Worley.
The rural roadway impacted by the detour is a posted 35 mile-per-hour zone.
Overall, the project is budgeted at $987,683 and is being conducted by J.D. Eckman of Atglen from Chester County. The estimated completion date is Sept. 5.
