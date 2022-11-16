The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board will soon enter budget season once again.
GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen recently presented a budget timeline for the 2023-24 school year as an information item during the Nov. 8 board meeting. No action was taken on the agenda item.
The timeline document gives board members an idea of “what to expect” at the upcoming meetings, Wallen said.
Administration will likely not recommend any potential tax hike to exceed the state maximum, which is estimated at 4.1%, according to Wallen.
This will give GASD “more time to review the budget,” Wallen said.
At the Jan. 3, 2023, meeting, the school board will learn more about GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin’s budget requests and initial revenue and expenses.
The school board will have two options at the Jan. 17 meeting: adopt a resolution that stays within the GASD index and approve the five-year capital improvement plan; or vote on the preliminary budget.
Budget discussions and updates are anticipated for board meetings on Feb. 6 and 21, March 20, and April 3, according to the document.
The proposed budget is expected to be up for vote at the May 1 meeting.
The final vote on the budget, tax rates, and fund balance is slated for June 5, which is before the Pennsylvania Department of Education budget submission deadline of June 30.
The 2022-23 GASD budget included a 1.38% tax hike, lower than the 1.9% initially proposed. The approved increase worked out to $40.05 per year for a property assessed at the district average of $261,421, Wallen said.
The 2022-23 budget showed $68 million in revenues and $70.5 million in expenditures. There will be approximately $2.4 million taken from the unassigned fund account to help balance the budget shortfall, along with the tax increase, officials said.
The current budget passed in a 7-1 vote with school board member AmyBeth Hodges casting the lone “no” vote. School board member Timon Linn was absent from the meeting.
Following the vote, the district saw a $687,086 increase in state funding in its 2022-23 budget, school officials said. The increase includes allocations of $495,032 for basic education and $192,054 for special education, Wallen said.
Because of the increase, Wallen told the school board her intention is to fund all 12 months of payments for medical insurance for employees. The budget had included reducing one-month’s funding for health benefits.
The remaining funds is slated to address the increase in charter school expenses, according to Wallen.
