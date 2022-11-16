The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board will soon enter budget season once again.

GASD Business Manager Belinda Wallen recently presented a budget timeline for the 2023-24 school year as an information item during the Nov. 8 board meeting. No action was taken on the agenda item.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

