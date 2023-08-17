From holding a first-ever child support awareness event to bringing job opportunities to parents through a partnership with Pennsylvania CareerLink, the Adams County Domestic Relations Section (DRS) staff members were recently recognized for going beyond the call of duty.
Adams County commissioners proclaimed August as Child Support Enforcement Awareness Month during their meeting last week.
Kelly Carothers, DRS executive director, said DRS staff collects child support payments like the clerk of courts, prosecutes cases similar to the district attorney’s office, and must have strong fiscal accounting knowledge like the controller’s office.
The staff “never know the challenge they will be faced with” when they go to work, according to Carothers.
“They go above and beyond of what they are required to do because they care,” Carothers said.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christina Simpson shared how DRS employees’ reach goes beyond Adams County, since they also initiate or ask another state or country to establish an order to help local families.
As a judge, Simpson said there are many excuses she has heard from people not paying child support. DRS staff established partnerships with CareerLink and Commuter Services of Pennsylvania to remove barriers for litigants, giving them opportunities to support their children, Simpson said.
Simpson said Adams County DRS is leading the state with this “novel approach.”
While Pennsylvania distributed $1.8 billion to custodial parents, DRS disbursed $10.2 million in 2021-22, and $7.7 million up to June this year, according to officials.
The mission of the Adams County DRS “is to provide timely and professional support services by working with parents, partner agencies, and the community to enhance family self-sufficiency, promote responsible parenting, and ensure that the best interests of the children are met,” according to the county website.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin, who got emotional before reading the proclamation, said the work of DRS is “very much appreciated” in the county.
“This proclamation doesn’t say all you do or measure what you have done,” Martin said.
Commissioners also recognized National Farmers Market Week, which was Aug. 6-12.
Reza Djalal, market manager and program director of the Adams County Farmers Market, noted the relocation of the market to the Gettysburg Rec Park has brought “unprecedented levels of success.”
“The community support has been outstanding,” Djalal said, noting the farmers market has become “a regional leader” for others.
The Adams County Farmers Market has been considered “on par with some metropolitan areas” that are five times the county’s size, he said.
At the meeting, commissioners adopted Resolution No. 10 of 2023, which approved “the issuance of a federally tax-exempt bond by the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) for the purpose of funding a loan applied for by John and Barbara Zook through the Next Generation Farmer Loan Program in the amount of $616,000,” according to officials.
Federal tax-exempt financing is provided through the program to reduce a farmer’s interest rate for eligible capital purchases, officials said.
Robin Fitzpatrick, president, said the IDA held a hearing on July 20 regarding the Zook’s application to use the loan to purchase 48 acres of agricultural land located at 265 Seven Stars Road, Franklin Township, to grow crops, raise cattle, and have a dairy operation.
“The IDA approved the issuance of the bond on the same date by resolution of the board,” according to officials.
