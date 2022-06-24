South Central Camp Cadet, held in Gettysburg for the first time this week, opened new paths for many youth who aspire to a career in law enforcement.
Cadets learned that no path is exactly the same.
Newville resident Zoe Keebaugh hopes to go into the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), while Shippensburg resident Wyatt Holderbaum sees a military career in his future.
“I learned there are different aspects of law enforcement,” 13-year-old Keebaugh said.
Keebaugh wants to become an FBI profiler like the characters in the crime drama series “Criminal Minds,” which follows a group of profilers from the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit as they track down serial killers.
From room inspections to learning how to properly salute, Keebaugh said this week has given her a taste of what it takes to go into law enforcement.
Room inspections entail making the beds a certain way, keeping uniforms in the second drawer, and placing shoes under the bed with toes pointing toward the inside of the room, according to Keebaugh.
“The best part has been meeting amazing people like Trooper (Megan) Frazer and making friends,” Keebaugh said. “You have to go out of your comfort zone to meet people.”
Keebaugh is near the same age as Frazer, the public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Troop H, was when she attended Camp Cadet in 2004 at 14 years old and was part of the same gold platoon.
Now, Frazer gets to lead that platoon.
“I have always wanted to be a police officer,” Frazer said. “There were many different aspects of law enforcement I could have pursued. Ultimately, I was in love with Pennsylvania State Police since Camp Cadet. That is why I chose the path I did.”
As a female in PSP, Frazer said she is held to the same standards as men in the law enforcement field and expected to do the same work.
“I hope that female cadets look up to me and see that they can have a successful career in law enforcement and do anything they put their minds to,” Frazer said.
As platoon leader, Frazer is responsible for teaching cadets everything they need to know throughout the week including marching, common courtesy, leadership skills, teamwork, room clearing drills, and more.
South Central Camp Cadet, which began Sunday and ends today, Friday, at Gettysburg College, is for youth ages 13-15 and accepts cadets from Adams, Franklin, Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, and York counties, according to Frazer.
The goal of Camp Cadet is to give participants a positive experience with the law enforcement profession and learn firsthand from those in the field, Frazer said.
Throughout the week, cadets also visit the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, U.S. Army Heritage Center in Carlisle, and Gettysburg National Military Park.
On Monday, cadets had a chance to see K-9 Rico from the Newberry Township Police Department in action.
Cadets cheered every time K-9 Rico latched onto an officer wearing a protective suit during a variety of different scenarios. After the demonstration, cadets posed questions to the Newberry Township Police Department officer.
“We like to give a well-rounded overview of law enforcement opportunities they can have when they get older,” Frazer said.
Frazer said Camp Cadet has not changed since she attended, recalling they had physical training every morning when she was there in 2004. It was previously held at York College and Fort Indiantown Gap.
If cadets successfully complete all the requirements and have good behavior, they participate in a graduation ceremony on Friday.
“There is an amount of pride we see at graduation,” said Frazer, who has been a counselor at Camp Cadet for eight years. “It is well worth it. Parents see their kids evolve in such a short amount of time.”
Holderbaum, who had two brothers participate in Camp Cadet, said he hopes to go in the United States Navy.
Holderbaum’s father, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper, is another platoon leader at the camp. The 13-year-old said he has enjoyed competing with his father’s platoon and working on teambuilding activities on the gold platoon.
“The best part has been making new friends,” Holderbaum said.
Chambersburg resident Corvin Edwards knew the camp would entail physical training, but he wasn’t expecting it to be U.S. Army-based by needing to be up and moving around 5 a.m.
Edwards, who aspires to be in the NFL or become a dentist, said the physical training is the best part for him since it helps with getting in shape for football season.
“I like to do push-ups and run,” Edwards said.
This is the first time PSP has held South Central Camp Cadet since the pandemic, according to Frazer.
“This is our 50th camp,” Frazer said. “Because of COVID, we didn’t have it for two years.”
The cadets attend the camp for free, since Pennsylvania State Police raises money all year to fund the camp, she said. Enrollment for South Central Camp Cadet opens in March and runs through May, said Frazer.
PSP Trooper Angela Grube and PSP Trooper Michael Myers, community service officer, said it is the first time the cadets might be away from home.
The cadets learn to work in teams as well as individually, they said.
“Seeing how they grow is the best part of the camp,” said Myers, who also serves as the director of the camp.
