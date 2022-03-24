Municipalities in northeast Adams County are exploring options for expending their respective shares of American Rescue Plan funding.
The three-member Latimore Township Board of Supervisors is eyeing municipal road work, while York Springs Borough Council is mulling recompensing staff.
York Springs solicitor Norma Bartko encouraged officials during a regularly-scheduled council meeting March 15 to gauge what other area municipalities are doing with their pandemic allocations from the federal government.
Council Vice President Sally Vance supported rewarding staff, and suggested moving forward “sooner rather than later.”
“Other boroughs have done it already,” said Vance, adding that staff people “went through a lot of stress” during the pandemic.
York Springs has about $40,000 in its federal rescue plan account, while Latimore Township has $140,000. Supervisors voted unanimously during their monthly business meeting earlier this month to donate $10,000 toward the Adams County Historical Society.
Otherwise, no other decisions have been made pertaining to the federal funds.
“We want to be careful with the money,” said Latimore Township Supervisor Chair Dan Worley. “We haven’t raised taxes in 22 years.”
He noted the township has an “aggressive road schedule this year,” and a combination of American Rescue Plan monies and liquid fuels dollars are likely to be devoted to the work.
The township is soliciting bids for the road work, which are due by April 11 at 3 p.m. Overall, the township receives about $175,000 annually in state liquid fuels money.
There are 120,596 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania, as well as 73,091 miles owned by municipalities, which are eligible for liquid fuels revenues. The formula for payments is based on population and miles of locally-owned roadways.
According to officials, federal rescue plan funding must be utilized by 2024 for the first round of money that was allocated to local governments. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses, and address economic challenges.
