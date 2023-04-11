Brian Sinnett is seeking re-election as Adams County’s district attorney.
Sinnett, a Republican who has served as district attorney for two terms, said he wants to continue following his passion for the law into a third term.
“This is the job that I wanted to do,” Sinnett said. “As a career, I am just as excited to do this job as if I was just coming out of law school.”
The Adams County district attorney is “responsible for the prosecution as well as ongoing investigations for all crimes that occur in Adams County,” according to Sinnett.
In the role, Sinnett said he has “immensely” enjoyed working with law enforcement, participating in investigations, and learning as cases are being built.
With 24 years under his belt in the prosecution arena, Sinnett is also passionate about helping people who have been wronged by getting them justice.
The 1992 Gettysburg Area High School graduate knew before going to law school that he wanted to go into law enforcement after seeing his father in the field.
Sinnett said he had hopes of becoming a prosecutor and started as a law clerk for Michael George, who was a district attorney prior to taking his seat on the Court of Common Pleas bench.
“It solidified what I wanted to do,” Sinnett said.
Sinnett graduated from law school in 1999 and became an assistant district attorney in York County’s District Attorney’s office.
After serving three years in York County, Sinnett advanced to senior deputy district attorney, overseeing the operations of a courtroom and trial team. Sinnett handled thousands of criminal cases with many murder prosecutions involving the death penalty.
Following his time in York County, Sinnett joined a private practice at a Harrisburg-based law firm, handling all types of civil cases from family law and defense litigation to insurance and wills and estates.
An Adams County native, Sinnett was excited to serve as first assistant district attorney when former District Attorney Shawn Wagner offered the position to him before he took office in 2004. Wagner is currently an Adams County Court of Common Pleas judge.
Sinnett recalled one of his top prosecutions was the 1980 cold case against Abraham Cruz.
On Aug. 30, 1980, Nancy Patterson, 41, and her daughter Deborah Patterson, 17, were fatally shot while trying to escape their firebombed home in Freedom Township. Deborah was the ex-girlfriend of Erasmo, Cruz’s uncle, prosecutors said.
Cruz was the last of four co-defendants to face charges in the case. His trial and sentencing occurred in 2019. Sinnett said Cruz received a double life sentence in the case.
“At the time, that was the oldest successfully prosecuted homicide in Pennsylvania,” Sinnett said.
Sinnett’s office has taken another look at cold cases in conjunction with law enforcement.
One of the investigations led to the arrest of Chris Joseph Larry Speelman in July 2021 in connection with the Aug. 13, 1987, death of Edna Laughman. State police explained at the 2021 press conference how a genetic and genealogic analysis of DNA samples collected from the victim’s body were used to pinpoint Speelman as a suspect.
If elected to another four-year term, Sinnett hopes to continue his office’s digitization efforts. While they are in the beginning stages of the process, Sinnett said the goal is to try cases with fewer paper files.
Working through the pandemic, Sinnett also credited his staff for adapting to a different court dynamic.
“Staff remained committed throughout. I am happy to work with such a dedicated group of people,” Sinnett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.