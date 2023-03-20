Rising parking revenue “continues to surprise me,” Gettysburg Borough Manager Charles Gable said at a recent borough council meeting.
January revenue was the best ever for that month, totaling about $104,000, Gable said. Fines resulting from parking tickets are not included.
By contrast, the total for meters, kiosks, parking permits and the Racehorse Alley garage in January last year was about $89,000. That total was up considerably from years affected by the pandemic, and more in line with January figures in the $70,000 to $80,000 range for 2016 through 2019, he said.
The increase, which occurred even though parking rates have not changed in five years, likely indicates increased tourism, Gable guessed.
The borough’s share of the county tax on overnight lodging, or “pillow tax,” was a monthly record of nearly $7,900 in January, he said. The January total was higher in 2018 only because of funds released to the borough after an audit, Gable said.
One factor in the revenue increase is rising interest in Local Privilege Parking (LPP) permits, borough Parking Manager Becka Fissel said.
The total of LPP permits reached 45 as of this month, she said. They are “becoming more popular” with Gettysburg College students and downtown workers, she said.
The LPP program “allows a patron to pay $35 dollars a month to park at designated 12-hour, long-term meters between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 a.m., 7 days a week,” according to the borough website, www.gettysburgpa.gov.
One hundred meters are included on parts of Carlisle, Queen, Baltimore, South Stratton, East Middle, York, and South Franklin streets, according to the website.
Rising parking revenues in 2022, including $15,310 from LPP permits versus $1,200 in that year’s budget, is a factor in what appears to be an overall surplus in the general fund for that year, Gable said.
Audit work for 2022 is not yet final, but preliminary numbers suggest a surplus of about $289,000, said Gable.
In other parking business:
• The borough’s transition away from the Passport parking smartphone application is complete, Fissel said. Only the PayByPhone app is in operation now, she said. The borough began phasing out Passport in mid-2022 after using it since 2015. Complaints about Passport were increasing, Fissel said last year.
• After receiving seven bids, a unanimous council awarded a contract for biannual maintenance of the Racehorse Alley garage. The job went to JDI Site Solutions for just under $66,000, considerably less than the $80,000 budgeted for the job, said borough engineer Chad Clabaugh.
