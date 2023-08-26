A first-year Gettysburg College student was struck by a vehicle Friday morning, then airlifted to a trauma center.
It appeared a driver may have misunderstood a gesture intended for the pedestrian, who was crossing North Washington Street at West Lincoln Avenue, according to a Gettysburg Borough Police Department release.
A Gettysburg resident, 78, was westbound on Lincoln Avenue in a 2008 Toyota van about 11 a.m., according to police.
“The operator of another vehicle stopped on Washington at the intersection stated that they waved for the pedestrian to proceed,” according to the release.
“The van’s operator stated she believed they were directing her to proceed,” according to the release.
The van allegedly “proceeded through the intersection striking the pedestrian” who “was reported to be in the crosswalk,” according to the release.
An Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services ambulance transported the student, 18, to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, from which a helicopter airlifted her “to a trauma center in York,” according to the release.
It was too early in the investigation to determine whether charges will be filed, Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said Friday afternoon.
Even if someone gestures for a driver to proceed, “it’s still incumbent on them to look” before moving, he said.
“The investigation is far from over,” Glenny said. “We have a lot of witness statements to go over.”
In addition to speaking with witnesses at the scene, police gathered the names of “several more,” Glenny said.
“It was a busy intersection” when the incident occurred, Glenny said.
The location near the Pizza House restaurant, he said.
Washington Street was closed between Lincoln Avenue and Stevens streets for about 90 minutes, according to police.
Vice President for College Life Anne Ehrlich sent out a campus email about the incident.
“The family has been notified and are on their way to be with their student,” according to the email.
Receiving information about the crash “may be upsetting. Learning about or witnessing a traumatic event affects everyone differently,” Ehrlich wrote. Counseling will be offered to college students.
In a later email, Ehrlich wrote that it appeared the student would be fine after some recovery time.
Anyone who witnessed the event can contact police through the Adams County dispatch center at 717-334-8101, Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
The Gettysburg Fire Department, fire police, and college campus safety personnel were on the scene, according to police.
