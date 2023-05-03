Small fire at James Gettys Elementary
Gettysburg Fire Chief Larry Weikert exchanges fist bumps some of the students as they return to their classrooms following an evacuation caused by a small fire on the roof of James Gettys Elementary School about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was quickly extinguished. Students and staff were allowed back in the building after about 30 minutes.(Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

James Gettys Elementary School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a minor equipment fire, according to officials.

A fire alarm went off around 1:30 p.m. at the elementary school, 898 Biglerville Road, “causing a complete evacuation from the building,” according to Becci Leathery, GASD communications coordinator.

