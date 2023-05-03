James Gettys Elementary School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a minor equipment fire, according to officials.
A fire alarm went off around 1:30 p.m. at the elementary school, 898 Biglerville Road, “causing a complete evacuation from the building,” according to Becci Leathery, GASD communications coordinator.
Everyone was noted as “safe and accounted for,” Leathery said.
“Local fire departments and law enforcement responded to the call and found that there was a minor equipment fire contained to the roof and was extinguished,” Leathery said.
The building was cleared by Gettysburg Fire Department, so students and staff were able to return to their classrooms, said Leathery.
“Due to a faint smoke smell in the kindergarten/first-grade wing, some classes have moved to the gymnasium for the remainder of the day,” Leathery said.
James Gettys Elementary will operate as normal Wednesday without any delays, Leathery said.
President Kenneth Hassinger, school board president, confirmed the fire was related to the school’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.
The small fire was contained to an air filter in one of the air exchange units, Hassinger said.
All those components would be replaced as part of a HVAC project, Hassinger said.
In March, school board members approved spending $820,000 with Trane U.S. Inc., to complete design and budgeting services for facility improvement projects at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools.
The overall $34 million price tag includes upgrades to the elementary schools’ HVAC systems, in addition to removing and replacing the roofs of both buildings, which are nearing or at the end of their serviceable life, according to Josh Reynolds, director of facilities.
Other work entails “electrical upgrades to support HVAC equipment, roof replacement, demo and replace ceilings, lighting replacement, and tele-data cable replacement,” according to the meeting agenda.
The projects are still in the design process, Hassinger said.
