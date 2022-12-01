No tax hike is planned in McSherrystown for next year.
“There is no tax increase for this proposed budget,” council President Dan Colgan said prior to a unanimous vote to advertise a 2023 spending plan.
The proposed budget is expected to be adopted at the council’s next meeting, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the borough hall, 338 Main St.
A vote will follow an opportunity for public comment and time to allow council members to propose changes, Colgan said.
Proposed expenditures include some $61,000 to pay off a current police vehicle lease and acquire a new police vehicle, said borough Chief Operations Officer Michael Woods.
Two vehicles would be traded in toward the purchase of a single new vehicle. The trade-ins would be 2006 and 2013 models, Woods said.
The proposed budget includes hiring two part-time police officers instead of one full-timer, as previously discussed. The change would help “keep the budget down” because part-timers do not receive benefits such as health insurance, Woods said.
Council members voted 7-0 Nov. 23 to advertise the budget.
In other business, the council was unanimous in voting to advertise a state-mandated ordinance change exempting new homeowners from penalties for late payment of property taxes if they did not receive a bill during their first year of ownership.
Also, during the public comment period, resident Kim Wagner asked how residents are to approach snow removal if their sidewalks are among those not yet replaced after gas main work. She expressed concerns about snow removal ordinance enforcement and safe snow blower use.
The borough code enforcement officer will be apprised of the situation, and the borough can reach out to Columbia Gas in hopes markers will be placed to show the edges of graveled areas, Woods said.
In addition, Woods said the borough’s code enforcement contractor, Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance, is to provide a list of inspection and fees charged by other area municipalities.
“We’re very low” in comparison to other local governments, he said.
