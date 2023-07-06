The band The Reagan Years, the original 1980’s tribute band, was the highlight of festivities at Carroll Valley July 4. The 19th annual Independence Day festivities kicked off about 6 p.m. at Carroll Commons with food and beverage vendors on-hand, and concluded with fireworks launched from atop Liberty Mountain about 9:45 p.m.
Photos by John Armstrong
