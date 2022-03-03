Should people be free to carry and consume alcoholic drinks outdoors in parts of Gettysburg?
The answer ought to be yes, according to 24 business owners and 61 residents, all with Gettysburg addresses, who signed a petition presented to the borough council.
Council members did not vote Monday during a regular meeting, but several nodded when President Wesley Heyser asked whether they wished to discuss the matter further next month. He urged members to seek input from constituents.
The petition’s presenter, Keith George, said changing the borough’s regulations regarding public alcohol consumption would not directly aid his business, Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts, 13 Steinwehr Ave.
Instead, he said his hope is to spur the borough’s economy overall as local alcohol producers’ tasting rooms fill more and more storefronts. Agricultural and event-oriented tourism are growing as historic visitation dwindles, George said.
A change could make waiting for restaurant tables more pleasant, and a beer truck or two could perhaps generate enough revenue to cover the costs of events such as New Year’s Eve fireworks, he said.
“The 41-year-old ordinance regulating alcohol consumption on public property is hindering local businesses and the vitality of special events,” according to the petition.
Some communities have a ban but choose not to enforce it, George said, but Heyser summarily rejected that idea.
Borough Manager Charles Gable also pointed to downtown tasting rooms and quoted the Destination Gettysburg tourism agency’s website, which promotes a “Pour Tour.”
“Treat your palate to the wines, ciders, spirits, meads and craft brews found in Gettysburg’s downtown tasting rooms and throughout the Adams County countryside. Our new interactive trail map allows you to plan your journey and get step-by-step directions to your next location right from your mobile device. Our bountiful orchards, vineyards and farmlands produce flavorful fruits, hops, honey and grains that we turn into amazing craft beverages,” destinationgettysburg.com reads.
The state allows boroughs to regulate public consumption, and the nearby Borough of Carlisle has found success after modifying its ban in specific areas zoned for commerce, Gable said.
Care would have to be taken to avoid effects on residential areas, and a zone where public consumption is permitted would need to be delineated carefully and marked clearly, Heyser said.
It would be wise to confer with Carlisle about how it addresses having Dickinson College in its downtown area, as Gettysburg has Gettysburg College, council member Patricia Lawson said.
‘Safety nightmare’
Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny expressed wider concerns.
Removing the ban would be “a public safety nightmare,” with problems ranging from increased levels of intoxication to littering, he claimed.
Glenny also warned of potential conflicts with state liquor regulations for restaurants and bars, including rules about outdoor dining.
By contrast, the petition’s text claims existing laws make the borough’s “restriction on alcohol consumption on public property redundant.”
Laws against underage drinking, public intoxication, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, and excessive noise are already “regulating the behavior this ordinance also attempts to prevent,” according to the petition.
The petition asks the council to “rescind” current ordinance language that makes it unlawful to drink an alcoholic beverage or have an open alcohol container on public streets, parking lots, public parks, or in a moving or parked vehicle in such places. Drinking is permitted in Gettysburg Recreation Park only when approved in writing by the borough.
The ordinance does not apply to people seated at tables on sidewalks in front of restaurants with state liquor licenses, “but in no event more than eight feet from the building line of the premises.”
The ordinance sets a maximum fine of $600 for violators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.