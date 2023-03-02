Gettysburg Area High School students are excited to make audience members laugh this weekend when they stage the musical, “Pippin.”
Co-directed by Megan Coolbaugh and Kate Sainer, performances are set Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Narrated by the Leading Player, “Pippin” showcases the story of a young prince who is heir to the throne and returns from university determined to find a purpose in life. Pippin discovers happiness is more complicated than he originally thought after a battle, romance, and political maneuvers, officials said.
Coolbaugh said they selected “Pippin” because “it’s a lot of fun, humorous, and highlights the talent we have.”
The audience can look forward to lots of laughter, Coolbaugh said.
“This show is hilarious,” she said. “It’s also a really nice coming-of-age story. The best things in life are the everyday ordinary things.”
The show includes 26-member cast and 15-member stage crew, according to Coolbaugh.
Senior Connor Peterman, who plays Pippin, said he has enjoyed the camaraderie among the cast and crew throughout rehearsals.
For sophomore Emma Kirk, who portrays the Leading Player, the bonds and friendships formed as the result of the cast coming together have been the best part of the experience, she said.
With fun songs and dancing sequences, Peterman said the audience will enjoy the talent on display.
“It’s a very exciting show in general,” Peterman said. “Get ready for a good time.”
Kirk said every person, whether a leading role or part of the ensemble, have their own character developed for the performances.
In the leading role, Peterman said Pippin is embodying more drastic mood and character changes than in any role he has portrayed in the past.
“I’ve learned I can sing a lot higher than I used to be able to,” Peterman added.
As the Leading Player, Kirk narrates the show, which also differs from past roles she has done.
“The character has a lot of pizazz,” Kirk said. “I’ve learned to step out of my comfort zone as an actor.”
Coolbaugh said the cast has been doing “a great job.”
“The kids are working really hard and are prepared. It’s very evident,” Coolbaugh said.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students, according to Coolbaugh.
