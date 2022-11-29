The public broadband survey serving as the conduit to bring high-speed internet to Adams County is available online, in addition to local municipal offices and libraries, according to a release issued by the county.
“Feedback from individual households and businesses is critical because it will determine which specific areas of the county need faster, more reliable internet service,” the release reads.
Noted as “a critical component” of the broadband feasibility study that is under way as a joint effort between Adams and Franklin counties, copies of the survey obtained at local municipal offices and libraries must be filled out and mailed to the Adams County Office of Planning and Development, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 100, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Individuals may opt to fill out the survey online at https://arcg.is/0SW8Ge.
Two versions of the survey have been released, one for residents and another geared toward businesses. There is also a version of the residential survey in Spanish.
People who have a business in one municipality and reside in another within the county are encouraged to fill out both respective surveys including the addresses for each, according to Harlan Lawson, economic development specialist in the Office of Planning and Development.
The deadline to submit the surveys is Thursday, Jan. 12, Lawson said.
Physical copies of the survey are being mailed out “to a substantial portion of addresses” in areas of the county “that do not have adequate service,” according to the release.
Targeted municipalities include Butler, Franklin, Hamiltonban, Huntington, Latimore, Liberty, Menallen, Mount Joy, Reading, Straban, and Tyrone townships, Lawson said.
For those who participate in the survey, an address must be included for mapping purposes, but residents’ names are not being asked, according to the release.
All survey responses are anonymous with identifying information like addresses not being “retained or disclosed,” according to the survey’s website.
The residential survey includes 22 questions on the importance of internet access in the individual’s home, how much is spent each month for telephone, TV, and internet, the cost of monthly internet access, the type of internet being used, internet service provider, and download and upload speeds of internet connections.
It also asks people to rate their satisfaction with the speed and reliability of their internet service, what they use the internet for, how many devices are connected to internet in the household, whether the internet is used for school assignments or remote work, if there’s interest in gigabit fiber internet service, and if county government should “have a role in facilitating better and more affordable broadband services.”
There is an empty white box at the end of the survey to include any additional comments regarding broadband before submitting responses.
Adams County commissioners selected Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc., in July to complete the broadband feasibility study. The study’s cost, not to exceed $100,995, will be divided equally with Franklin County, a partner on the study.
Design Nine, which has more than 25 years of experience in the broadband field and recently worked with 14 Pennsylvania counties on similar initiatives, “submitted the lowest qualified bid of three total proposals,” according to county officials.
In September, commissioners established a broadband community advisory task force that will work with Design Nine to complete a countywide assessment.
The broadband feasibility study “will help pinpoint areas in the county where broadband service is either unavailable or where upload and/or download speeds are too slow or unreliable to support virtual businesses, virtual education, telehealth services and other internet users,” officials said.
Additionally, the study will provide an analysis of the types of technology that could be needed to offer “acceptable levels of service in unserved and underserved areas of the county,” according to officials.
“The Adams County Board of Commissioners and the appointed broadband task force are urging residents to fill out these surveys and want to remind everyone that the address location requested on the survey is critical for the necessary analysis in this study,” the release reads.
If anyone needs assistance regarding the survey, people may contact Lawson at the Office of Planning and Development at 717-337-9824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.