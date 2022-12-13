Trail access proposed
Amid plans to develop a pedestrian-bicycle trail north from the Gettysburg borough line, the Adams County Historical Society’s new complex continues to take shape along Biglerville Road. The facility is expected to open in April. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

Efforts are under way to develop a pedestrian-bicycle trail from the north edge of Gettysburg to the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) facility on Biglerville Road.

Plans unveiled Wednesday show an approximately two-tenth of a mile the trail beginning on the west side of Carlisle Street. Several parking spaces would be eliminated to create a walking/biking span about three feet wider than the existing sidewalk, said engineer Chad Clabaugh of the C.S. Davidson firm, Gettysburg.

 

