Efforts are under way to develop a pedestrian-bicycle trail from the north edge of Gettysburg to the Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) facility on Biglerville Road.
Plans unveiled Wednesday show an approximately two-tenth of a mile the trail beginning on the west side of Carlisle Street. Several parking spaces would be eliminated to create a walking/biking span about three feet wider than the existing sidewalk, said engineer Chad Clabaugh of the C.S. Davidson firm, Gettysburg.
A short distance to the north, a crosswalk, identified by signs and pavement markings, would carry the trail to the east side of the road and on to the ACHS facility, which is expected to open in April, Clabaugh said at the meeting at the Charlie Sterner Building in the Gettysburg Recreation Park.
The project may require three to five years to complete and cost roughly $500,000, which would be paid through grants from several sources, including Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HAPBI), which hosted the meeting, Clabaugh said.
With sidewalks not continuing past the borough line, “you obviously need to create a safe trail” for walkers and bicyclists, said HAPBI Secretary Dennis Hickethier.
The problem lies in crossing the road, said Patti Lawson, who serves on both the HABPI board and Gettysburg Borough Council.
With fast-moving traffic, “you feel like you’re taking your life in your hands” while making a “mad dash” across the road, she said.
A flashing, lighted signal would be ideal for the crosswalk, but such a signal is not in the current plan, Clabaugh said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will not approve such signals unless the speed limit is under 35 mph, and the current limit is 40, he said.
Present conditions would probably not meet PennDOT’s criteria for speed limit reductions, which are based on actual current speeds excluding the fastest 15 percent of drivers, Clabaugh said.
But, speeds may slow once the ACHS opens its facility and more drivers slow or stop before turning into the museum, he said.
Slowing may also result from the “natural calming effect” on traffic caused by the visual impacts of Carlisle Street’s narrowing as the trail replaces parking spaces and the addition of trees to separate trail users from traffic, Clabaugh said.
A signal could be added later if conditions permit it, he said.
There are no plans to add lights to illuminate the trail, which could double its price, Clabaugh said.
Other complications, such as a pending state grant, also need to be ironed out before a master plan can be finalized, Clabaugh said.
Easements need to be granted by property owners, including Transitions Health Care, located immediately south of the ACHS site. Transitions has been “very cooperative” so far, Clabaugh said.
A maintenance agreement, covering everything from snow removal to repaving years hence, needs to negotiated by stakeholders ranging from property owners to the borough and Cumberland Township, Clabaugh said.
Once a plan and more precise cost estimates are in hand, another public meeting will be scheduled, perhaps in January or February, he said.
Before coming up with the current proposal, planners also looked at alternate routes involving alleys that run parallel to Carlisle Street, Clabaugh said.
Jacobs Alley, east of the road, was unsuitable because installing a bridge across a creek would be too costly, he said.
To the west, Smith Alley could eventually be linked to the trail through Gettysburg College property, Clabaugh said.
The trail as a whole could eventually be extended north to reach the National Park Service’s Howard Avenue, he said.
